Cops Seek Panhandler Who Attacked Customer Inside East Village Noodle Shop

A panhandler inside an East Village noodle shop wacked a customer on the head with a metal rod, cops said. It was the second attack in the vicinity of E. 14th St. and First Ave. that someone was clobbered after refusing to give money to a pandhandler.

Cops did not say if they thought to the two incidents were related.

The scene of the crime was listed only as “in the vicinity of First Ave and E. 14th Street by police.

But a more detailed account of the attack was posted by a user of the Next Door app.

”A panhandler attacked a customer at MEE Noodle shop (223 First Ave) around 2:30 p.m. on Fri. 10/18,” wrote a user of the app identified only as Lucy C from Kips Bay.

”When he approached a 60-year old customer who refused to give him cash, he pulled out a metal pipe and bashed the customer over his head.”

According to that account, “Detectives are investigating whether the panhandler is the same person who also attacked a woman nearby with a metal pipe after she refused to give him money sources told PIX11 News.”

Police continue to search for the suspect or suspects. “The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue,” a police spokesperson said. “The individual fled on foot. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The neighborhood around E. 14th St. and First Ave. down to Ave. A has been problem plagued for quite some time, despite police sweeps to clean up what locals dubbed ‘the Thieves Market” where homeless people were selling stolen goods and dealing drugs from street blankets set up on the sidewalk.

In Feb., a homeless person identified as Roberto Ortiz, 28, was arrested for allegedly attacking a church worker at Immaculate Conception Church who had attempted totw stop him from urinating between parked cars. The victim, John Mach, was slashed in the neck and staggered to nearby Beth Israel Hospital, where it took 16 stitches to close the wound caused by a box cutter.

In June 2023, the Immaculate Conception School, which had operated in the area since around the time of the Civil War, closed its doors on E. 14th St. Church officials blamed the illegal open air market as a contributing factor to the school’s failure to regain enrollment following the falloff during the pandemic.

But it was not until a man was killed in a drug dispute further down E. 14th St. near Ave. “A” that a prolonged crackdown began with officers from the 9th Precinct. In the past sweeps of the illegal market often saw the same vendors selling goods from blankets return in a few days.

In a bloody knife wielding spree on June 23, one person was killed and two others wounded. Police arrested Alejandro Piedra, 30, of Dewitt Avenue in Brooklyn at the scene. He was charged with murder and assault for fatally stabbing one man, who had come to the aid of his wife who was stabbed in the leg. Police in that case said the mayhem erupted when the two victims declined to sell goods allegedly stolen by the suspect from a nearby Target that he wanted to exchange for drugs.

The 9th Precinct set up a mobile command center on E. 14th St. and Ave. “A” after that incident.

Unlike those two cases, the pipe wielding suspect or suspects remain at large from the attacks in September and October remain at large.