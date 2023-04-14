Cops Seek Woman For Stabbing UES Juice Shop Employee

Cops are seeking to apprehend an unidentified woman who repeatedly stabbed an employee inside a juice shop on the Upper East Side.

According to NYPD, around 8:26 pm, a woman in the Juice Island shop at 1025 Third Avenue got into a dispute with a 39-year-old male employee. She then picked up a knife from the shop counter and stabbed the employee in the head, neck, back and hands.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The woman fled the scene on foot after stabbing him and was last seen heading eastbound on East 61st Street.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the woman. She is described as approximately 20 to 30 years old, with medium to dark complexion. She is approximately 5’6” tall and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.