Crime Watch 09.07.23 UES

Senior Victimized in Fraudulent Check Scam

A 69-year-old man living on East 88th St. told police that at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, he mailed two checks using the mailbox on the southeast corner of Madison Ave. and East 88th St. Then on Wednesday, August 9, his bank alerted him that his account had been overdrawn. He found that the two checks he had mailed had been intercepted and altered. The check he had written to the Frick for $130 had been changed to a check to a Stephan Libloski for $8,460.39. His check to AARP for $63 had been changed to a check to Mohammed Yusef for $8,500.39. In addition, five other checks had been written in different amounts naming him as the payee. His total loss came to $59,022.55.

Shoplifter Hits LensCrafters Store

A 27-year-old female employee at the LensCrafters location at 1430 Third Ave. at East 81st St. reported that at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 28, a 40-year-old man entered the store, asked a question and then took items off a display shelf. He next concealed the merchandise in a Foot Locker bag and left the premises without paying, heading southbound on Third. The stolen goods included 27 pairs of eyeglasses from Versace, Burberry, Persol, Tom Ford, Prada and Ray-Ban, totaling $6,600.

Japanese Restaurant Burglarized

According to police, unknown individuals entered the Bamboo Sushi restaurant at 1280 First Ave. at East 69th St. while the establishment was closed for business sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, and 11 a.m. on Monday, August 21. The intruders broke a metal lock, entered the location and removed property. The items stolen included a Zetec bike valued at $1,800, $1,900 in cash, an Uber order tablet worth $400 and a Grubhub order tablet priced at $400, making a total stolen of $4,500.

Two Men Steal Sunglasses from Store

A 29-year-old male employee of the Sunglass Hut at 1023 Third Ave. near East 61st St. said that at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, a 50-year-old man walked into store and asked about a specific brand of sunglasses. A 30-year-old man then entered the shop, and both men grabbed sunglasses off shelves, taking them from the store without paying. In all, they stole seven pairs of sunglasses from Prada and Versace, totaling $2,352.

Motorbike Disappears from Street in Just Seven Minutes

Police reported that at 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, a 28-year-old man from the Bronx parked a black 2023 motorbike in front of 1694 Second Ave. near East 88th St. while he picked up food from a restaurant there. He told police that he had taken the key out of the ignition but found his ride missing when he came out of the restaurant at 7:55 p.m. Unfortunately, the bike had no tracking device, and a search of the neighborhood proved fruitless. The two-wheeler was valued at $1,000.