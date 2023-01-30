Crime Watch 1/2/23

Crime Watch by Jerry Danzig

Lyft Passenger Strikes Fellow Passenger

A 62-year-old woman told police that at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 16, she got into a Lyft share vehicle and soon had a verbal argument with another female passenger. When the senior got out of the vehicle at the northeast corner of Madison Ave. and East 82nd St. the other passenger followed her and struck her with a closed fist, causing the victim pain, swelling and bruising. The suspect then drove off northbound in the vehicle on Madison while the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Police said she had visible marks on the left side of her face after the incident.

Man Arrested After Assaulting Bus Driver

A 33-year-old female MTA bus driver reported that at 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, she was driving her route when a 58-year-old man got aboard at the southeast corner of Third Ave. and East 70th St. and began striking her with his cane, causing substantial pain to the right side of her face and her right hand. Reginald Crump was soon arrested and charged with assault on an MTA employee.

Police Seek Violent Bodega Robber

A 21-year-old male employee of the S M News and Grocery store at 1419 Lexington Ave. at East 93rd St. said that at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, a 20-year-old man entered the location and asked for a free soda. The employee refused this request, at which the 20-year-old demanded that the employee hand over some lottery tickets, threatening, “I will beat the sh*t out of you!” Fearing for his safety, the employee handed over tickets, and the suspect fled on foot toward East 93rd St. The stolen merchandise consisted of 58 New York lottery tickets totaling $1,420.

Resident Alerts Police to Burglar in Building

At 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, a 37-year-old male resident of 219 East 84th St. between Third Ave. and Second Ave. informed police that he found a 49-year-old man who was not a resident or guest of a resident in an unauthorized area of the building not open to the public. When police arrived, the suspect was discovered in possession of building property that he had obtained without permission or authority, along with a credit card and driver’s license not belonging to him. Angel Rivera was arrested and charged with burglary. The building property included a wifi extender valued at $80.

Police Revive Overdosing Subway Rider

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 20, officers were flagged down by passengers at the 86th St. Lexington Ave. subway station who reported a 54-year-old man overdosing on a downtown train. Police found the man slumped over in his seat with a faint pulse. A fellow passenger provided the officers with the opioid overdose treatment Narcan, which they administered twice to the stricken passenger. The passenger then became alert and conscious and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for further observation.