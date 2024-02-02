Crime Watch UES 02.08.24

Couple Arrested after Bumping Incident on Bus

A 23-year-old woman told police that at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, she was riding a downtown M15 bus when she exchanged words with a 22-year-old man over getting bumped. The man and his 21-year-old girlfriend got off the bus with her at Second Ave. and East 87th St., and the man repeatedly struck the victim with a closed fist. He also slashed the arm of the victim’s coat with a pocket knife. The victim’s phone fell to the ground, and the man took it. The victim then followed the couple to the AMC movie theater at 1538 Third Ave. and East 86th St. to regain her phone. Inside the theater, police helped retrieve her phone and arrested Axel Guevera and Stefani Perez on charges of robbery.

Impatient Driver Punches Male Motorist

A 46-year-old male motorist from Brooklyn reported that at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, the male driver in the car behind his was constantly honking his horn and yelling, “Why are you driving so slow?!” At the northeast corner of Third Ave. and East 91st St. the motorist behind cut off the victim’s car and punched him on the left side of his forehead. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan for treatment.

Belongings Stolen from Car as Woman Pumps Gas

According to police, at 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, a 27-year-old woman was filling up her car with gas at the Shell station at 1855 First Ave. at East 96th St. when she discovered that items were missing from her vehicle. She told police that she had not seen who took her belongings, but surveillance footage later revealed a male suspect removing items through the driver’s-side door before fleeing northbound on First Ave. The items stolen included a Hermès purse and wallet, Chanel sunglasses, Dior cosmetics and an Apple iPhone, totaling $11,500.

Mailed Check Left with Building Doorman Gets Intercepted and Altered

A 36-year-old woman living at 45 East 72nd St. between Madison Ave. and Park Ave. stated that at noon on Saturday, January 13, she gave a letter containing a check to her doorman to be picked up by the USPS. On January 23 she got a call from her bank asking if she had sent the check in question. She replied that she had indeed sent it to the IRS and was then informed that everything on the check except her signature and the payment amount had been altered. Her check–in the amount of $66,000–had been cashed at an unknown bank branch.

Burglary Suspect Attempts but Fails to Break Into Smoke Shop

Police reported that at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress report at the Blaze Smoke Shop at 798 Lexington Ave. at East 62nd St. Upon arrival, officers found that the shop’s front metal gate had been lifted halfway up and the front door glass was broken but no entry had been made. The door was still locked, and the glass was cracked but still intact. A 33-year-old female witness who had called in the burglary report said she had seen a 6-foot-tall man wearing black clothes and a black mask attempting to break in before he took off running southbound on Lexington.