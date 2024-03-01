Crime Watch UES 03.07.24

Moped Rider Grabs Woman’s Bag and Knocks Her down on Park Avenue

A 53-year-old woman said she was walking southbound on Park Ave. at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, February 16, when she heard a moped driving up behind her on the sidewalk. The male moped rider grabbed at her bag, but she held it to her chest and the rider then punched her in the back of her head, causing her to fall forward, hitting her face on the sidewalk in front of 970 Park at East 83rd St. The victim sustained injuries to her face and the back of her head. Her stolen belongings included a VBH handbag containing a credit card, a wallet and an iPhone totaling more than $6,000.

Police Seek Two Assailants in Road Rage Incident

According to police, at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, a 41-year-old motorist got into a dispute with two men, one of them aged 50, over a road rage incident. The dispute escalated, and at the northwest corner of Third Ave. and East 86th St. the 50-year-old said, “I’m gonna kill you!” Both suspects punched the 41-year-old on the left side of his face and throat, causing pain, before driving off northbound in a white Ford. A search of the neighborhood proved fruitless, and the victim was treated for his injuries on the scene.

Shoplifting Suspect with Box Cutter Threatens Duane Reade Employee

A 42-year-old male employee in the Duane Reade Pharmacy at 1498 York Ave. near East 80th St. said that at 10:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, a 30-year-old man walked in and removed items from a display. The employee confronted the man as he tried to leave without paying, but the man said, “I have HIV. I will cut you!” as he brandished a box cutter at the employee. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on foot on East 79th St. The merchandise stolen was a Lindor chocolate valued at $1.

Male Motorist Rear-Ends and Then Steals Man’s Mercedes SUV

A 56-year-old man reported that at 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, he was driving northbound on First Ave. when an unknown male motorist rear-ended his vehicle. The two men got out of their cars to assess the damage, and the rear-ender then entered the 56-year-old’s SUV and drove away. A GPS tracker inside the stolen vehicle enabled the vehicle to be recovered at 391 Bronx River Ave., where the vehicle was found parked and unattended. In addition to the black 2021 Mercedes GLE 53 SUV valued at $95,000, the victim was also out an iPhone 15 he had left inside the car, making a total loss of $97,000.

Known Shoplifter Sought for Lululemon Theft

A 31-year-old male employee of the Lululemon store at 1127 Third Ave. near East 66th St. claimed that at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, a known 56-year-old male suspect entered the location and removed items from a display before leaving the store without paying. Police are seeking the suspect, Lamont Nowell, for questioning. The merchandise stolen included five Another Mile vests and five Down for It All jackets totaling $1,980.