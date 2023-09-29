Crime Watch UES 10.05.23

Disturbed Stranger Pushes Senior onto Subway Tracks

A 74-year-old man from Brooklyn told police that at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, he was waiting on the southbound platform at the 68th St. Lexington Ave. subway station when he witnessed a 49-year-old man saying to himself, “Don’t talk to me; don’t say a word, motherf*cker!” while pacing around. The senior continued walking away from the stranger when the latter approached and pushed him unprovoked onto the tracks. The victim sustained lacerations, swelling and bruising to both hands but fortunately was helped back up to the platform by a transit worker while the suspect fled. Derrick Mills was arrested two days later and charged with assault.

Rear-Ender Turns into Robbery

A 21-year-old male driver from Queens reported that at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, he was waiting at a red light in his red 2023 Honda CRV at Second Ave. and East 59th St. when he was rear-ended by a white Hyundai Sonata containing five passengers–three men, one woman and one unidentified–two of them 25 years old. The Queens driver got out of his car and had a verbal dispute with the others, who then assaulted him with punches and kicks. One of the men told him, “Don’t take a picture!” before snatching the victim’s gold neck chain. The victim sustained a serious injury to his shoulder plus minor lacerations to his torso and legs. The stolen 24-karat gold chain was valued at $1,500.

Another Road Rage Incident Sends Victim to Hospital

According to police, at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, a 27-year-old man from the Bronx became engaged in a road rage dispute with an unknown male driver at the northwest corner of First Ave. and East 60th St. Then the other driver used a bicycle U-Lock to strike the 27-year-old on the right side of his stomach, causing physical pain to the victim. The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital by an EMS team for treatment.

Local Pub Burglarized Overnight

The 35-year-old male owner of the Alvin Public House at 406 East 64th St. near First Ave. reported that at 1 a.m. on Friday, September 22, he received a phone call from his electrician. He went to the Alvin, where he discovered signs of a forced entry through the establishment’s front door and window. Upon reviewing surveillance video he discovered that the restaurant safe had been broken into by two men in their late twenties wearing face coverings and gloves. The thieves made off with $31,500 in cash, and their flight of direction was unknown.

French Restaurant Also Broken Into the Same Night

In a similar account the 33-year-old male owner of the Felice 64 wine bar at 1166 First Ave. at East 64th St. said that when his staff arrived at work on Friday, September 22, they noticed that the side door’s lock plate had been bent, allowing entry. Inside they found that the wooden office door had been tampered with and the register and safe inside the office had been forced open. Surveillance video showed that at 2:16 a.m. two tall and thin men wearing gray hoodies removed cash before fleeing in an unknown direction. This time the haul was $3,359.22.