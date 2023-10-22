Crime Watch UES 10.26.23

UES Crime Watch by Jerry Danzig

Senior Scammed for over $2.6 Million

An 81-year-old man living on East 79th St. reported that between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, and 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, he received numerous emails and phone calls from a Saul Banenson, claiming he was under investigation for drug dealing and money laundering because his Social Security number had been used to set up bank accounts to transfer money into Mexico and rent a car, which had been abandoned and contained a quantity of cocaine. The caller told the senior to pay money to make things right. The senior sent seven wire transfers to Zou Wei and Ling Yachao. He also sent two checks to Jennifer Stewart at Hoinski Way in Ansonia, CT 06401. Only after paying a staggering $2,694,293 did he discover that he had been scammed.

Bicyclist Assaults Pedestrian after Near-Miss

A 47-year-old woman told police that at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, she was crossing the street in front of 220 East 63rd St. between Second Ave. and Third Ave. when an 18-year-old male bicyclist almost hit her, causing her to say, “Watch where you’re going.” The bicyclist then turned around, jumped off his bike, said, “F*ck you, you f*cking bitch!” and hit her with a closed fist to the right side of her head, causing her injury. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, and police continue to seek her assailant.

Knife-Wielding Shoplifter Threatens CVS Employee

A 31-year-old male employee at the CVS Pharmacy at 305 East 86th St. near Second Ave. reported that at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, October 6, a man entered the store, removed items from store displays and then brandished a pocket knife at the employee, warning him, “Don’t touch me!” before fleeing in an unknown direction without paying. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The items stolen included 10 shaving products and 10 body lotions totaling $195.

Dunkin’ Donuts Store Burglarized

Police reported that at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, October 8, an unknown man used a flathead screwdriver to pry open the cellar door of the Dunkin’ Donuts store at 1433 Second Ave. at East 75th St. As seen later on surveillance video, the intruder entered the location and went into the business’s office, removing the safe. Items stolen included the safe, valued at $600, and $200 in cash.

Witness Assists in Arrest of Alleged Package Thief

A 36-year-old man living on East 85th St. said he was in his apartment at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, when he witnessed a 46-year-old woman entering multiple locations on the block with multiple packages. He then saw her enter his building, where she took a package without permission. He left his apartment and stopped her at Second Ave. and East 90th St., where police apprehended her and found her in possession of stolen property. Allison Simmons was arrested the following day and charged with burglary. No value was disclosed for the stolen package.