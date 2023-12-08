Crime Watch UES 12.14.23

Police Seek Armed Suspects in Watch Theft Attempt

According to police, at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, four men approached a 22-year-old man outside 1291 Third Ave. at East 74th St. and attempted to forcibly steal his watch, valued at $30,000. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and discharged a round before the quartet fled eastbound on East 74th St. on two dark-colored two-wheeled vehicles. If you recognize any of the suspects in the photos (above) please call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips.

Two Moped Riders Steal Then Drop Woman’s Shoulder Bag

Police reported that at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, December 4, a 24-year-old woman from Metairie, LA was waiting for an Uber car opposite 55 East 93rd St. near Madison Ave. when two men ages 30 and 35 drove up next to her on a red moped and forcibly removed her bag from her shoulder, causing her pain. The suspects took off, and the victim’s friend chased after them. The suspects then dropped her bag. Stolen and recovered property included an iPhone 12, a Louis Vuitton Totally MM tote, a passport, Gucci sunglasses, a Gucci wallet and a credit card, totaling $3,200.

Athleta Shoplifter Picked Up

A 27-year-old female employee at the Athleta store at 1517 Third Ave. near East 86th St. said that at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, a 58-year-old man entered the location and removed merchandise without paying. Michael Garcia was soon arrested and charged with grand larceny. The items stolen included 36 tops, 24 fur mock turtlenecks and 24 furry quarter zips totaling $7,536.

Police Nab Package Thief with Victim’s Help

A 71-year-old woman living on East 89th St. told police that at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, she saw that a package addressed to her had been delivered to her building’s lobby. Then while she was walking her dog she saw a 35-year-old man walking westbound on East 89th St. toward Lexington Ave. carrying her package. She contacted police, who stopped the suspect at the Lexington Ave. 86th St. Station and found him in possession of the woman’s package. The property stolen and recovered included two pairs of Old Navy boots totaling $100. Jordan Davis was arrested and charged with burglary.

Shoplifting Suspect Arrested for Carrying Forged Instruments

A 22-year-old female employee of the Old Navy store at 147 East 86th St. at Lexington Ave. reported that at 8:36 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, she observed a 33-year-old man place merchandise from store shelves in a large blue tote bag before fleeing on foot without paying. Then on November 17 the same employee notified police that the same man was back in the store. Police stopped the suspect and found he was carrying a black stun gun, a police badge around his neck and three fake ID cards. John Cuencas was duly arrested and charged with criminal possession of forged instruments.