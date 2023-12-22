Crime Watch UES 12.28.23

Motorist Assaults Bicyclist in Road Rage Incident

A 45-year-old man told police that he was riding his bike at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, when he got into a verbal dispute with a man driving a black Nissan Sentra at the northwest corner of Third Ave. and East 74th St. The Sentra driver then got out of his vehicle and punched the bike rider multiple times with a closed fist. While trying to get away from his assailant, the bike rider fell and sustained an injury to his right ankle. He was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Moped Pair Steal Pedestrian’s Belongings

A 36-year-old woman reported that at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, she was walking on the sidewalk in front of 232 E. 83rd St. near Second Ave. when two men approached on a moped. One of the men hopped off the vehicle and snatched her wallet from her hand. He then got back on the two-wheeler, and the two suspects fled toward Third Ave. The items stolen included a Michael Kors wristlet, $300 in cash, a New York State driver’s license plus debit and credit cards, totaling $500.

Police Rescue Man Who Jumped in Front of Q Train

According to police, at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, officers responded to a report of a 54-year-old emotionally disturbed man who jumped in front of a Q train at the Lexington 63rd St. Station. After walking into the path of the southbound train, the man suffered injuries to his left arm and the left side of his head. Assisted by other riders, officers rendered aid using a belt as a tourniquet to stop the man’s bleeding. The victim was taken to the emergency room at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.

Driver Arrested after Assaulting a Senior Driver

A 79-year-old man from Hampton Bays, NY reported that at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, he was driving at the southeast corner of First Ave. and East 59th St. when another driver rear-ended him. The driver of the other car then argued with the senior, saying the accident was the latter’s fault. The other driver then pulled the senior out of his vehicle and struck him in the head with a closed fist, causing pain, injury and lacerations to the left side of his head. Police arrived on the scene and tried to take the suspect into custody, but he resisted arrest by swinging his arms and grabbing one of the officers by the neck. Kevin Reeves, 53, was arrested and charged with assault. Three knives were also recovered on his person.

Tracking Device Leads Police to Moped Thief

Police reported that at 1 a.m. on Friday, December 15, a 26-year-old man got a notification on his cell phone from a tracker he had installed on his moped, reporting that the vehicle was moving. He had parked the moped in front of his building at 399 East 78th St. at First Ave. He returned to the parking spot and found that the vehicle was missing. Police arrived and took him to find the moped, which he could still track. Soon they saw a 23-year-old man pushing a moped down the street; this individual said it was his bike, but police checked the VIN number and verified that it belonged to the 26-year-old. The moped stolen and recovered was a black 2023 NIU NQi Sport valued at $4,000. Anthony Masotto was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto.