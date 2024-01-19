Crime Watch UWS 01.25.24

Robbers Assault Newsstand Employee

A 64-year-old male employee of the Lutchmin Seebachan News store at Broadway and West 91st St. told police that at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 14, an individual entered the premises while an accomplice blocked the doorway. When the employee tried to call for help, the first individual grabbed him by the neck, causing substantial pain and redness, and pulled him to the ground. The suspects took $900 in cash and fled on foot westbound on West 91st St. Police searched the neighborhood but couldn’t find the two suspects. It is the latest in a series of newsstand robberies across the city.

Woman Injured in Umbrella Attack by Stranger

A 62-year-old woman reported that at 5:04 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, she and a stranger had a dispute inside a store at 808 Columbus Ave. at West 99th St. The 62-year-old left the location, and the stranger followed her and began hitting her in the face with an umbrella, causing a laceration to the victim’s head as well as swelling and bruising to her nose. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police continue to look for her assailant.

Shoplifting Suspect Threatens Gristedes Employee with Box Cutter

A 47-year-old male employee of the Gristedes Supermarket at 2704 Broadway near West 103rd St. reported that at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, January 12, a woman came into the store, removed items from a shelf, placed them in a big garbage bag and started to leave the premises. The employee confronted the woman, who then displayed a large orange box cutter, waved it at him, and commanded, “Don’t touch the bag!” The woman then left the location with the merchandise. The items stolen included Heineken beers and Oscar Mayer bacon totaling $86.

Elderly Woman Seeking E-Mail Help Gets Scammed

According to police, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, a 76-year-old woman living on West 93rd St. attempted to contact Microsoft to get help with her e-mail account and wound up speaking to a man named Jerry Williams. He told her he had accidentally wired $49,850 to her account and begged her to return it. She accordingly sent a payment in that amount to an individual’s account in Thailand. Only later did she realize that she had been victimized in a wire scam.

Senior’s Check Intercepted and Altered

A 77-year-old man told police that at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, he dropped a check in a mailbox at 245 West 107th St. at Broadway made out to the University of Rochester in the amount of $5,000. Then on December 19 he discovered that $5,000 had been removed from his account but the check was made out to one Shamara Patterson. He also noticed another $5,000 withdrawal for check 405, which he still had in his possession, and it was also made out to the same individual. It was unknown where the checks were cashed, but the total loss came to $10,000.