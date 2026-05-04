Aspiring Politician Sentenced for Multiple Hate Crime Attacks

Failed but still aspiring politician, Skiboky Stora, 42, of Brooklyn, who once punched a female social media influencer live on camera, has been sentenced for various violent hate crimes.

Straus News reported one of Stora’s earlier attacks in April 2024.

Stora—who claims to be the great-great-grandson of Jamaican-born Black nationalist leader Marcus Garvey—has spent the past two years documenting himself online, including inside and outside 111 Centre Street, the New York County Courthouse, where his freedom ended.

Stora ran for mayor in 2021 and was running for the Republican nomination for Governor until he was sentenced to 3-to-9 years in state prison for assaulting, stalking and harassing strangers in a series of anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents.

“Skiboky Stora engaged in a disturbing pattern of hate-fueled violence targeting and intimidating strangers, causing physical harm and lasting emotional trauma to these New Yorkers,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “If you have been a victim or witness to a hate crime or bias incident, we encourage you to contact our Hate Crimes Unit at 212-335-3100.”

As proven at trial, and according to court documents and statements made on the record, on September 20, 2023, at approximately 8 a.m., a 17-year-old white student walked past Stora in Chelsea, near West 17th Street and Eighth Avenue. As he passed, Stora elbowed him in the neck, causing pain, and stated in substance, “You people think you can do whatever the f— you want.”

On October 26, 2023, at approximately 8:10 a.m., a 37-year-old fair-skinned, woman walked past Stora in Chelsea, near West 17th Street and Eighth Avenue. As she passed Stora, he elbowed the woman’s left shoulder, causing pain and bruising.

On November 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a 28-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband, a white, Jewish couple, were walking their dogs in Union Square. As they approached East 15th Street and Fifth Avenue, the woman saw Stora tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages and took a picture of him. Noticing the couple looking at him, Stora began to follow them and shout anti-white and antisemitic remarks, including, “F— you white boy.” A Good Samaritan invited the couple inside her apartment building so they could get away from Stora. Stora followed them into the building lobby, yelling in substance, “Die, Jews, Die!”

On March 25, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a 23-year-old white woman, Halley Kate Mcgookin, was walking in Chelsea, near West 17th Street and Seventh Avenue. As she passed Stora, he struck her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. She also suffered pain and swelling on the left side of her head.

Stora’s trial had elements of the surreal. He himself came to court in a white and black tie reading “SKIBOKY” and struck punching poses for photographers. McGookin, who has 1.6 million TikTok followers, testified in a satiny long sleeve, thigh cut green polka dot dress, the likes of which are rarely seen inside 111 Centre Street.