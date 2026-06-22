Brawling Female Knicks Fans at Ticker-tape Parade Go Viral

While Midtown has borne the brunt of brawling Knicks fans, the June 18 ticker-tape parade gave downtown its time to shine. According to NYPD, 13 people were taken into custody in the area surrounding the parade route. This resulted in 10 arrests and three summonses with charges that included assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

One incident not included in this tally but which has since gone viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on social media, is a brawl that occurred between two women sharing a lamppost on the southwest corner of Trinity Place and Thames Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct.

Both of the two circulating videos begin in progress. The combatants are a younger, larger, Black woman seated atop the lampposts yellow crosswalk sign, wearing a black sleeveless shirt over an orange top, blue shorts, and one white sneaker on her left foot, and grey socks. The fate of her right sneaker is unclear.

Her rival, seated below her on the lamppost’s dark green painted fuse box, is described as white, likely in her late 20s and 30s, and wearing a blue No. 1 Amar’e Stoudamire Knicks jersey over an orange long-sleeve shirt; and stretch blue jeans.

Because their identities are presently unknown, the antagonists will henceforth be Crosswalk Sign Woman (CSW) and Fuse Box Woman (FBW).

While CSW is trying to descend from her perch using the fuse box as a step down to the metal police barricade below, FBW tries to prevent this, first by adjusting her position and then pushing CSW’s un-shoed foot away.

CSW, who is much stronger, faster and agile than she might appear, is upset by this and, with both feet on the barricade and her left hand on the crosswalk arm, she grabs FBW by her jersey front and flings her to the ground.

After FBW lands bottom first, she bounces up and rushes CSW—who’s still standing on the barricade—pulls her shorts down and begins punching her buttocks. Unfazed, CSW begins twerking, which infuriates FBW, who twice tries tear CSW’s orange thong off.

This causes CSW’s feet to slip from the barricade and while she’s still hanging from the crosswalk arm, FBW begins punching her upper body. Now angered, CSW dismounts and with her shorts still pulled down, she grabs FBW by the hair, drags her and commences a beat down.

A man in a No. 8 O.G. Anunoby jersey and another man, carefully holding a drink in his left hand, soon intervened.

CSM posted a reel on Instragram in which she identified herself only as “traffic light mama.” Her antagonist has no known response as we went to press on June 22. The incident has already entered New York folklore, however, and the intersection something is, for the moment, a Knicks fan tourist attraction.