East Village Mayhem: Deli Robbery on Avenue C, Gang Mugging on “A”

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to the police that on Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 8 a.m., an unidentified individual entered a commercial establishment located at 185 Ave. C.

The individual removed merchandise and attempted to exit the store without permission or authority to do so. When confronted by a 35-year-old male store employee, the unidentified individual displayed a knife and fled the location on foot southbound on Avenue C. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Located between East 11th and East 12th Streets, 185 Ave. C is a multi-lot six-story apartment building, with ground floor shops, including Chen Up & Up 185 Laundromat , an unnamed deli and a bar called Rumba. Large housing complexes like the Village East Towers, Haven Plaza and University Campos Plaza all nearby, as is the Con Edison Plant and the comparative Shangri-La of Stuy Town.

Gang of Five Mugs Two

The New York City Police Department is also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the five individuals who are wanted in connection with a robbery incident that occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Sunday, June 21, at approximately 4:30 a.m., two 26-year-old males told police they were walking in front of 105 Ave. A when they were approached and surrounded by five unidentified individuals. The individuals punched and kicked the victims about the body and forcefully removed two cellphones and a pair of sneakers. The individuals then fled the location on foot to parts unknown. The victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the five individuals who are wanted in connection with a robbery incident that occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct.

Surveillance photos of the five suspected assailants show them to be young Black males, likely in their late teens or 20s, all of whom are wearing white t-shirts, shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or on X @NYPDTips

Enter the Crime Analysis Unit

Despite the above incidents, for the year to date through June 28, 2026, the 9th Precinct’s robbery numbers are down: 37 in 2026 compared to 64 over the same time in 2025– a 42.2% decrease.

Assault are likely down but only slightly, 93 to 102– an 8.8% decrease.

Looking at misdemeanors, the numbers are slightly rising, with petit larceny up 2.5% to 734 cases, retail theft is up 7.5% to 374 cases; and misdemeanor assaults up 1.9% to 218 cases.