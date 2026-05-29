Gang Assault Outside Knicks Game; Fake Nurse Robs Seniors

A 24-year-old male was approached by four unidentified individual outside Madison Square Garden on May 19 in the wild aftermath on the street at 7th Avenue and West 33rd St. after the Knicks had swept the Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern Conference finals. The individuals punched and kicked the victim and one of the individuals slashed the victim multiple times in the face and neck at around 9:20 p.m. before fleeing on foot. The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an incident that happened in the Midtown South Precinct.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

A photo collage released by NYPD shows four suspects (the first two photos are of the same person from different angles), three male, one female. All appear to be in their 20s, including two likely Hisapnic males, one Black male, and one likely Hispanic female.

The Knicks overcame a 22 point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Cavaliers in overtime, 115-104 in game one of the series.

NYPD cancelled Knicks watch parties outside MSG following game 2, after which six persons were arrested.

Hell’s Kitchen Senior Living Facility Robbed by Fake Nurse

An unidentified male posing as a traveling nurse entered a senior living facility located in the vicinity of West 54th Street and Ninth Avenue on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 11:45 a.m., burglarized several apartments and fled on foot.

Cops in the Midtown North Precents. are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with the following burglary:

The suspect is described as a Black male, likely in his 20s or early 30s, clean shaven with short, partially braided hair and a thin, athletic build. He was last seen wearing light gray pants; a white, soccer-like style shirt with blue trim; white, non-sports sneakers; and a small black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.