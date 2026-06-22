Knicks Mayhem in Midtown: Yellow Taxi Smashed, Teen Beaten into Coma

Even after the last piece of blue and orange confetti has fallen, NYPD is still seeking the perpetrators of Knicks’ playoff game-related acts of mayhem.

That one of these crimes, which occurred after the Game 4 watch party outside Madison Square Garden, has been deemed “Criminal Mischief,” obscures its impact upon the yellow taxi driver who was pulled from his car, which was subsequently smashed by a mob of hooligans disguised as Knicks fans.

The official NYPD account of the Midtown South incident is terse:

“It was reported to police that on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at approximately 12:35 a.m., at the intersection of 36th Street and 7th Avenue, a group of unidentified individuals damaged the windshield and hood of a yellow taxi. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”

Of this group, cops released photos of three young men. One, 21-year-old Saul Vargas of St. Cloud, Florida, was arrested on June 15, plead not guilty, and was released on his own recognizance the next day. Two other suspects remain at large.

Video of the taxi smashing shows dozens of crazed youthful males atop the vehicle, some wearing Knicks jerseys, some not, with two holding up a Palestinian flag.

Posting on X, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), wrote “Pulling the cab driver out of his seat, stomping on and shattering his hood turned our joy into a nightmare.”

At a June 17 press conference outside the NYTWA’s Long Island City office, the cabbie, 59-year-old Algerian immigrant Noureddine Bita said he was punched in the head, had his glasses smashed and suffering a diabetic attack. Said Bita’s translator, “He’s lucky to be alive. A lot worse could have happened to him.”

Bita’s plight caught the attention of the Moroccan-born Bronx rapper and celebrity Knicks fan, French Montana. Moved by Bita’s suffering, Montana helped launch a GoFundMe that has raised over $77,000. A separate fundraiser on the site, started by Ayana McInerney had raised an additional $20,000 by June 22.

“No one who spends their days working hard should have to suffer because a celebration got out of control,” she wrote.

Gang Beats Teen Into Coma

Cops are also seeking a man wanted for a brutal gang assault that occurred about 50 minutes earlier, on June 10. At approximately 11:45 p.m., a 17-year-old male victim was approached by a group of unidentified individuals in front of the Juniper Bar at 237 West 35th Street, near Eighth Avenue, where an argument ensued about the Knicks ensued.

The dispute escalated, and the individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the head and body, causing the victim to suffer a seizure and subsequently go into a coma. The gang fled on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

NYPD released the photo one suspect, a Black male, wearing a black and white referee shirt over a black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.