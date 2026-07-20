Lower East Side Teen Missing; Sex Crime Pattern Suspect Sought

A family’s worst nightmare is unfolding on the deep Lower East Side, and the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. His name is Orlando Perez, a 16-year-old male Hispanic, living at 40 Avenue D, within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Police say Perez was last seen inside his residence on Monday, July 6, 2026, at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Perez is described as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. A photo released by cops matches this description, a thin young man with a robust head of shoulder-length black hair, parts of which are bleached blond and died reddish-pink. Perez is wearing a black button-down shirt, loose fitting blue jeans and a pair of white Beats headphones around his neck.

The address 40 Avenue D is a building within the Lilian Wald Houses NYCHA projects, the campus of which runs from East Houston Street to East 6th Street south to north and from the FDR Drive to Avenue D east to west. This neighborhood is alternatively known as Alphabet City and, in Spanglishized form, Loisaida. Wald Houses contains 18 buildings with a population of around 3,700 people.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

Forcible Touching Pattern Suspect Sought

Cops are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching pattern that occurred within the confines of the 10th and 9th Precincts. Though such incidents are more often reported on the subway, forcible touching is a sex crime that can and does occur anywhere, as the following reports detail:

Incident 1 (10th Precinct): It was reported to police that on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 4:22 p.m., a 45-year-old female, in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and West 17th Street, just steps from the High Line, in Chelsea was followed by an unidentified individual.

The unidentified individual proceeded to reach his hand up the victim’s skirt and scratched her hip. The individual then fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

Incident 2 (9th Precinct): A couple hours later, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old female, in the vicinity of East 5th Street and Avenue C on the Lower East Side was followed by an unidentified individual. The suspect proceeded to push the victim against the wall and touched her private area over the clothing. The individual, who is described as a balding male with a black beard, glasses and wearing a flannel shirt and a gray scarf, then fled on foot to parts unknown.

Police are asking any other victims to please come forward by calling the NYPD’s Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-7273 or 1-646-610-7272.