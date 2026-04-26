Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting 2024 Anti-Jewish Terror Attack

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, aka “Shahzeb Jadoon,” the ISIS-inspired Pakistani national residing in Canada, recently pled guilty to attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, for attempting to enter the United States and carry out an anti-Jewish terror attack with automatic weapons in Brooklyn. The plea was announced by United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Jay Clayton, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and others.

Straus News reported Khan’s arraignment in Manhattan federal court in June 2025. Asked why a planned attack in Brooklyn was prosecuted in Manhattan federal court, a SDNY spokesperson declined comment.

“Muhammad Khan planned to carry out a horrendous attack on a venerated Jewish center in New York City in support of ISIS,” said Clayton. “Today’s guilty plea makes unequivocally clear: terrorism and other hate-based violence have zero place in New York City.”

“Muhammad Shahzeb Khan intended to come to New York City and carry out an ISIS-inspired act of terror against our city’s Jewish community,” said Tisch. “This case is yet another example of the sophisticated work that the NYPD does to protect our communities from harm and our ongoing commitment to stop hate-fueled violence.”

Khan’s affection for ISIS notably prefigures the ISIS-inspired bomb attack inYorkville, near Gracie Mansion,this past March 7.

As alleged in the charging instruments and other public filings, Khan, who had arrived in Canada in June 2023 on a government study permit, began posting about his support for ISIS in November 2023. Subsequently, he engaged with undercover officers (UCs) about his plans to “target Israel Jewish chabads” in a certain city. By August 2024, that city had changed to New York, with a planned go date of October 7, 2024—which Khan recognized as the one-year anniversary of Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Khan told the UCs that “New york is perfect to target Jews” because it has the “largest Jewish population in america,” and, as such, “even if we don’t attack a[n] Event[,] we could rack up easily a lot of Jews.”

Khan continued, telling the UCs “we are going to nyc to slaughter them,” and later sent a photograph to the UCs of the specific enclosed area inside his Brooklyn target where he planned to carry out his attack. In the days that followed, Khan continued to urge the UCs to acquire AR-style rifles, hunting knives to “slit their throats,” and other equipment for the attack.

At the same time he was plotting against New York Jews, Khan was also seeking refugee status in Canada as a gay male, according to Fazal Qadeer, a Mississauga, Ontario-based immigration consultant. In Pakistan, same-sex relations are illegal.

Khan was arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Sept. 4, 2024, in Ormstown, Quebec, around 12 miles from the New York border, while he attempted to be smuggled into the United States.

Khan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12, 2026. The maximun sentence for his crimes is life.