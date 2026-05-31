Man Sentenced for East Village Murder; Forcible Touching in Subway

Man Sentenced for June 2024 East Village Murder

Nearly two years after he stabbed Clemson Cockfield to death, and injured two persons in a wild East Village street melee in June 2024, Cockfield’s murderer, Alejandro Piedra has been sentenced for his crimes. Piedra pleaded guilty this past January to one count each of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree and his sentence of 18 years-to-life in state prison was imposed on May 26, 2026.

According to a contemporary Straus News report, “the south side of East 14th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue A is a known trouble spot" that locals had dubbed the “thieves’ market.”

“Calling it a flea market is a little kind,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told amNewYork. “Basically, people throw sheets out onto the sidewalk to sell whatever the garbage they can find or steal.”

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 5:38 p.m., Piedra got into a physical altercation with Cockfield, with whom he was already acquainted, Cockfield’s 40-year-old wife, and their 31-year-old acquaintance near the corner of East 13th Street and 1st Avenue.

Over the next twelve minutes or so, the 31-year-old was stabbed in the head, Cockfield’s wife was stabbed multiple times, and, after Cockfield launched a counterattack against Piedra with a broken lamp, he was stabbed to death.

“Alejandro Piedra has been sentenced to a state prison term for murdering Clemson Cockfield and brutally stabbing two other New Yorkers,” said District Attorney Bragg. “This horrific violence unfolded on busy East Village streets, leaving a family in mourning and significantly harming the two survivors. We hope this outcome brings a measure of justice to the survivors, who continue to navigate the reeling effects of the attack. My thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Mr. Cockfield as they continue to mourn his loss.”

Department of Correction records describe Piedra as a 6 foot tall, 180 pounds, originally from Samoa.

Forcible Touching Incident of 15 year old girl

A 15-year-old girl was at the 14th Street Station at Seventh Avenue when an unidentified man approached and touched her buttocks on May 18 around 10:32 a.m. cops said. The individual then boarded an uptown 1 train to parts unknown. The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the incident, which occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct/Transit District 2.

The sought individual is described as a male with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black slippers, a hospital or COVID mask and what appears to be at least one blue latex glove on his left hand.