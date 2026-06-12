Midtown Foot Fetish Mogul Indicted by Feds for Sex Trafficking

The man who operated a foot fetish modeling site, FootpadNYC.com, has been indicted for sex trafficking.

Jason Khan, 47, of both Albany, NY, and Manhattan, was arrested upstate and brought to the city, where the Southern District of New York (SDNY) charged him with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Each of these charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Jason Khan allegedly operated a website to exploit multiple women’s employment aspirations and lure them to hotel rooms before brutally raping them,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. “The FBI-NYPD Human Trafficking Task Force continues to target sexual predators who abuse women.”

These alleged crimes, it should be noted, have nothing to do with male podophiles per se. Such commerce, like dominatrix sessions between consenting adults in which no genital contact occurs, is not illegal.

Where Khan got in very serious trouble is his alleged use, from at least 2019 to 2021, of the employment section of FootpadNYC.com to lure potential female foot models to Manhattan hotel rooms—“Get paid to have your feet worshipped” was the come on—where he subsequently raped or sexually assaulted them.

According to the federal indictment, Khan penetrated “two of the victims vaginally and, among other things, forcibly putting the third victim’s feet on his penis. Each victim expressed her lack of consent to the sexual activity, but her non-consent was ignored by Khan.”

“Jason Khan allegedly operated a website to exploit multiple women’s employment aspirations and lure them to hotel rooms before brutally raping them,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. “The FBI-NYPD Human Trafficking Task Force continues to target sexual predators who abuse women.”

The Justice Department asks anyone who has been victimized by Khan in any way, or has any additional information about his alleged illegal behavior, to please call the FBI at 212-384-2700; write to them at JasonKhanVictims@fbi.gov. They can also fill out an questionnaire on the FBI website.

Khan has faced criminal charges before. In June 2019, he was arrested by NYPD for allegedly raping a woman in an Upper West Side hotel room. As he’s accused of now, Khan allegedly lured the victim to him via FootpadNYC.com. During their encounter, the victim told cops she was given “a green gummy,” after which Khan allegedly raped her. According to the Manhattan D.A.’s office, this case was subsequently sealed, and no further details are available.

While it’s unclear if Khan is still involved with FootpadNYC.com, the site, which specializes in “foot fetish, foot worship, foot smelling, foot domination, trampling, tickling and more!” remains operational and offers sessions in the Midtown, Times Square and Penn station areas. Posted session rates range from $100 for 20 minutes to $570 for three hours. A 30 minute online sessions costs $100. As for whether any sex is involved, the answer on the site’s FAQ is explicit: “No. It’s all about the feet here. This is for foot lovers only and absolutely nothing illegal will go on here.”