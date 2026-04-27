New Jersey Driver Ticketed for Chinatown Woman’s Death in Chelsea

A 19-year-old male driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Chinatown woman in Chelsea last December has been arrested–and given a ticket. The collision ended the life of Wai Fun Tso, 66, and there only recently came an update from the New York City Police Department on the four-month old case. It read:

“Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 12:05 p.m. within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct:

Police said Hadi Qadir, 19-year-old male, 9 McBride Court, Hillsborough, NJ was arrested on April 22, at 12:05 p.m. within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The incident appears to have received very little attention. The NYPD report of the original fatal accident stated:

“On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of West 25th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10th Precinct.

The victim was identified as Wai Fun Tso, a 66-year-old female who resided at 242 Grand Street. This address in the bustling heart of greater Chinatown is an old three-story apartment building, half a block east of Sara D. Roosevelt Park, with the Burger By Day restaurant on the ground floor and two floors of apartments above.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2008 Hummer H2, operated by a 19-year-old male, was traveling westbound on West 25th Street and began to make a right turn onto northbound 8th Avenue.

At the same time, as the 66-year-old pedestrian was crossing 8th Avenue from east to west in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the turning vehicle causing trauma throughout the body.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where she was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the Hummer remained on scene and was not injured.

There were no arrests at that time, but police said the investigation remained “ongoing.”

Tso’s wake was held from 9-12 a.m. at the Wah Wing Sang Funeral Home at 26 Mulberry Street, near the corner of Mosco Street (formerly Cross Street and later Park Street), just steps from Colombus Park. The sound of Chinese funeral bands is a familiar one to park users, many of whom are themselves Chinese.

After her wake, Tso was buried in The Evergreens Cemetery in Bushwick, Brooklyn. This burial ground has a large Chinese section where many of the headstones are marked in red.