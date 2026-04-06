Robbery in Chelsea, Forcible Touching in Penn Station

An Argument, Slashing and Robbery in Chelsea

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred within the confines of the Mid-town south precinct. Details are as follows:

A verbal the dispute that erupted on March 22 at 7:04 a.m. in front of 304 8th Ave., escalated into a slashing incident. A 54-year-old male was slashed on the left arm with a knife, by an unknown individual. who then picked up the cell phone dropped by the victim during the altercation and fled on foot, traveling southbound on 8th Avenue and westbound on 22nd Street. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was listed in stable condition.

The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants, and a winter hat bearing the letter “K.”

The address where the incident occurred is a convenience store called Convenience NYC. It’s sited two buildings north of West 25th Street, on the east side of 8th Avenue.

Forcible Touching Incident in Penn Station

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 26, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a 22-year-old female victim was on the platform of the 2/3 trains at the 34th Street / 7th Avenue subway station (a.k.a. Penn Station) when she was approached from behind by an unidentified individual.

The unidentified individual slapped the victim’s buttocks over her clothing. The individual then exited the subway station and fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

A surveillance photo of the suspect is tighly cropped, showing only the man’s chest and face. By appearance, he’s a male with black hair, medium complexion and indterminate ethnicity but possibly Asian. He’s wearing glasses and grey a sweatshirt hooded sweatshirt with the word “SPAGHETTI” emblazoned across the chest.

According to NYPD CompStat, for the year to date through March 29, there have been 45 non-rape sex crimes within the Midtown South precinct. This number is down from 47 over the same period in 2025.

Other crime categories, the 2026 year to date numbers are also down slightly: 120 felony assault versus 131; and 259 misdemeanor assaults versus 261.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.