Senior Assault on D Train; Man Sought in Orchard Street Slashing

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 5 Precinct/Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 3:25 p.m., while aboard a southbound D train at the Broadway-Lafayette Station, a 77-year-old female victim was approached by an unidentified female.

The unidentified female punched the victim in the face causing pain and swelling. The individual then fled on the train to parts unknown. EMS responded and treated the victim on scene.

The sought individual is described as female, dark complexion, light purple fingernails and heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an “Arrow Security” patch on the left sleeve, an American flag patch on the right sleeve, black pants, and black boots. A black and gray bag is on her lap and a black cell phone in her right hand.

Arrow Security is a private security firm founded in 1985 by ex-NYPD officer Edward Ahrens. Ahrens was shot by a narcotics suspect in Harlem in May 1975; complications from the wound forced his retirement in 1979. He sold Arrow in 1995 and died on Jan. 10, 1998.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips to the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Suspect Named in Orchard Street Slashing

NYPD works in mysterious ways but it does work. Thus, four months after an unknown male perpetrated an early morning slashing on the Lower East Side, cops are asking for help looking for a suspect, a 33-year-old male named Shaquan Edwards. To help accomplish this, cops have released two photos of Edwards, one a street surveillance image, the other a portrait of unspecified provenance.

The incident occurred within the confines of the 7th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 3 a.m., in front of The Skinny Bar & Lounge at 174 Orchard St., a 25-year-old male victim was approached by a then unknown individual.

The suspect slashed the victim in the face with a cutting instrument. The victim sustained lacerations to the face and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. The slasher fled to parts unknown.

Shaquan Edwards is described as Black male with dark hair, dark beard and a mustache.