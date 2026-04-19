Sex Trafficking Indictment Shows New Tech in Oldest Profession

At first glance, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s recent annoucement about the indictment of Matthew Richardson, a.k.a. “Mister,” 40, for sex trafficking might not seem so unusual. Manhattan is one of the commercial sex capitals of the world and, while this commerce is widely tolerated, when the sex work is performed under coercion, threats and other forms of abuse, the law gets involved—if they find out about it. In this case they did, and Richardson is charged with two counts of Sex Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution of an 18-year-old, and Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree.

“As alleged, Matthew Richardson trafficked a woman by using threats and violence, and hanging a supposed debt over her head,” said DA Bragg. “Far from helping her, as he claimed, he coerced her to continue to repay him and demanded she hand over nearly all of the money she took in. This investigation is ongoing; I urge anyone with information to call our Human Trafficking Unit at 212-335-3400.”

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record, Richardson met the 18-year-old survivor at a club operating at 108 Greenwich St. The mention of an exact address like this is unusual for a Bragg announcement, and notable.

As reported by Straus News in March 2025, 108 Greenwich St. was a narrow seven-story commercial building between Rector and Carlisle streets—whose top floor was home of the then recently closed Temptations NYC sex club. While other tenants were legitimate (Fabio Doti Hair Salon, Hideaway Spa & Lounge), others, including an illegal weed shop and an alleged “cop” bar called Whiskey Blue NYC which appears to have never legally opened, were mysterious. From 2017 to 2022, the building’s ground floor was home to Suspenders, a FDNY-themed bar of some renown at its prior location, 111 Broadway, between Pine and Thames streets.

Among the travails faced by TemptationsNYC before its closure included allegations that it operated as a “brothel.” The club’s operator denied this and, whatever the truth of the matter, wholly consensual sex parties catering to swingers, cuckolds, fetishists, bi-, gay and trans people and more, had been held there without known incident, at least publically. Privately, when Suspenders got in a lease dispute with the building’s owner, Jian Feng Dai, and his shell company, CYP Enterprise LLC, of Fresh Meadow, Queens, it cited TemptationsNYC as one reason the bar failed.

It’s in this context, a shadowy building including a club catering to the sexually curious, that Richardson met his female victim in May 2024, when TemptationsNYC was still thriving.

According to the indictment, Richardson offered to help her get a job as a dancer, including scheduling dance classes for her and bringing her to auditions. Simultaneously, Richardson posted advertisements of the woman on escort websites and began setting up prostitution “dates.

Later that month, Richarson drove her to a secluded location, where he told her she owed him $10,000 for his help in getting her a job. He threatened her, saying in substance that he has had women who have wronged him raped and killed before.

Between May and August 2024, the victim went on dozens of prostitution “dates,” each time giving most of the money to Richarson, who, in the ignoble tradition of the classic “pimp,” slapped her on at least two occasions when he discovered she did not tell him about tips she received.

The D.A.’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit began investigating after the National Human Trafficking Hotline receiving a lead in summer 2025.

New Technology in an Old Profession

While Bragg’s announcement properly focuses on the criminal acts Richardson allegedly perpetrated upon the female victim, the actual indictment, where she is called “the Complainant,” offers further details about the technology of the modern sex industry, including text messaging, escort websites and digital payment services like Zelle.

Richardson’s scheme appears to have begun with a text message on or about April 28, 2024, when he sent a text message to the Complainant stating “I know where the money at.”

Around May 3, Richardson said he could help the Complainant make money as a prostitute.

Around May 7, Richardson helped the victim choose semi-naked photos to use for escort websites, stating in one text, “this one with the blue but the ass a showing.”

Within a week, a female the indictment called Unindicted Co-Conspirator 1 introduced herself to the victim, telling the Complainant to trust Richardson on how to make money as a prostitute.

Around May 9, Richardson drove the Complainant to Midtown Manhattan for a job.

Around May 15, Unindicted Co-Conspirator 1 sent the Complainant a text containing account login information for the escort website SkipTheGames.com and also provided the Complainant’s contact information to a prostitution client, aka a “john.”

After this, Richardson sent the Complainant a text message stating, “280 Park Ave South.” This address is the Gramercy Place apartment building at East 22nd Street.

Around May 18, when the Complainant texted the defendant a screenshot showing a $349 Zelle payment confirmation from a prostitution client, Richardson replied, “Time start now then.”

Around May 24, Richardson sent the Complainant a text message stating, “337 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018, USA.”–which is an extended way of saying the Hampton Inn between 8th and 9th Avenues.

Other messages from Unindicted Co-Conspirator 1 to the Complainant include:

“the reg you’re meeting with today sent me a pic so you know how he looks”; “let me know when you’re in the room”; and “Make it seem like you only getting a cut. Then ask for a tip when you done.”