An unidentified individual made a delivery to a 25-year-old woman at her residence on Grand Street and Mott Street and forced his way into her apartment at around 9:50 p.m. on May 9. Once inside, the individual sexually assaulted the victim and then fled on an orange bicycle, traveling westbound on Grand Street. EMS transported the victim to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection to a burglary and sexual assault that occurred within the confines of the 5th Precinct.

While no further descripton of the bicycle is available, most orange delivery “bicycles” in Manhattan are e-bikes rented out to delivery drivers by a company called JOCO.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely Black or Hispanic with a thin mustache. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Forcible Touching Near Houston and Lafayette Streets

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the 5th Precinct on April 10. In the vicinity of the subway entrance at East Houston Street and Lafayette Street, at approximately 10:55 p.m., police said an unidentified individual approached a 34-year-old female victim and forcibly grabbed her buttocks and intimate parts before fleeing in an unknown direction.

If he fled north, it was Greenwich Village. If he fled south, it was Soho. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.