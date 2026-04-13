Subway Crimes: Union Square Slashing, 42nd Street Chain Snatching

The NYPD is requesting the public assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached media who is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct/Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on April 3 at approximately 6:40 p.m., at the 14th Street Union Square subway station, a 26-year-old male victim was on board a southbound 4 train when he engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual.

An altercation ensued, and the individual displayed an unknown object and slashed the victim in his face, causing a laceration. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. The individual fled the location on foot, traveling to parts unknown.

The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, a black book bag, and glasses.

Chain Snatching on 42nd Street A Train Platform

Cops are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted in connection with a grand larceny that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct/Transit District 1. Details are as follows:

On March 10 at approximately 6:25 p.m., a 55-year-old female victim was on a southbound A train platform at the 42nd Street subway station when an unidentified individual ran towards her and snatched two necklaces from her neck. The individual then fled the subway station on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident and the jewelry is valued at approximately $1,500.

The sought individual is described as a male, medium complexion of indeterminate ethnicity. He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, pulled down below his nose and mouth; a black sweatshirt; black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Machete Horror Attack at Grand Central Station

As this issue was going to press, horrific news came out a Grand Central Terminal: a machete wielding madmam “randomly” attacked three seniors—two men, ages 85 and 65, and a woman, 70, at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday April 11. The incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Two nearby cops immediately responded and, when Anthony Griffin, 44, didn’t drop his weapon, one officer opened fire, striking the attacker twice. Griffin was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he soon died. The three victims are recovering in Manhattan hospitals and the two cops were taken to the hospital for tinnitus treatment. For more details on this developing story, see our sister publication, OurTownNY.com