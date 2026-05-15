Subway Shover Gets 20 Year Prison Sentence for UES Attack

Nearly three years after he randomly pushed a woman into a moving train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street F/Q station, leaving her paralyzed from the shoulders down, madman subway shover Kamal Semrade, 42, has been sentenced for his crimes. Formerly a resident of a Queens homeless shelter, his next stop is 20 years in state prison.

On March 9, 2026, a New York State Supreme Court jury convicted Semrade of one count each of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

The senseless attack occurred on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023.

The victim, identified as Emine Ozsoy, at the time a 35-year-old artist, was rushed to Cornell Weill Medical Center with a spinal fracture which required 14 hours of surgery and left her partially paralyzed.

As proven at trial, on Sunday May 21, 2023, Semrade boarded the same train as the 35-year-old woman, who was commuting to work, at the Roosevelt Avenue stop in Queens. He then got off at the same subway stop as her at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue before the unprovoked attack.

At approximately 6:05 a.m., Semrade walked right behind the woman and used both his hands to shove the woman by the head and neck, with all his force, into the moving subway car, which was accelerating to leave the station, prosecutors said.

Immediately after the attack, Semrade ran down the stairs to another platform and fled the station. Upon returning to his homeless shelter in Queens later that evening, Semrade placed the clothing he was wearing out for laundry service. He was identified by shelter employees based on an NYPD CrimeStoppers post.

Semrade was arrested the following Tuesday, with then NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig crediting a New York Post reader for tipping off police.

Speaking to the Post, a witness of the attack, Nancy Marrero, a Long Island City postal worker, said “She didn’t even see it coming. With open palms he just mushed her head—not her body—into the train. She just tumbled, just kept spinning because the train kept hitting her.”

Ozsoy, whose face cut to the bone, kept asking, “Am I going to die?” Marrero added.

“Said District Attorney Bragg. “While nothing can undo the profound harm caused, I hope this sentence brings a measure of justice as the victim continues her recovery and works to rebuild her life.”

A GoFundMe for Emine Ozsoy is still accepting donations and had raised over $337,955 toward a goal of $2 million.

“The first year after my injury was incredibly difficult. With the care of my mother and sister, the support of friends, and a lot of determination, I slowly began the long process of recovery,” she wrote on the GoFundMe recently. “Today I can use a computer again, return to my art, and manage small but important daily tasks like eating with one hand and brushing my teeth.

“Recovery from a spinal cord injury is a long journey,” she wrote. “With continued support, I hope to keep moving forward with rehabilitation while creating a stable and accessible living environment that supports my independence and allows me to continue my creative work.”