Union Square Senior Shover Indicted; Anti-Gay Hate Crime on LES

The unhinged woman who without provocation allegedly shoved an 85-year-old great-grandmother to the ground in Union Square Park on Monday June 2, has been arrested and indicted on felony senior assault charges. Her name is Paris Valentine, 29, of Brooklyn.

The undidentified victim was walking at approximately 12:30 p.m. when she was attacked from behind near Union Square Park East and East 16th Street. This address within the confines of the 13th Precinct, is near the victim’s home. At press time, the victim is reported to be an induced coma, and her prognosis is unclear.

Speaking to the Daily News, the victims’ daughter said, “Aside from being crushed that my mother is no longer going to be the person that I know, no matter what the outcome is, I’m really very sad about the state that New York City is in, that this would happen to someone.”

“She is an incredible woman who loved the city and this is what the city gave back to her. It’s just so heartbreaking.”

Valentine was previously arrested multiple times in Brooklyn for harrassment of her neighbors in a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building.

Valentine’s mother told the Daily News that her daughter, “was getting some treatment for being bipolar. I just don’t know why she did this. She’s a good person with a kind heart. I really just don’t know what happened.” Also according to her mother, Valentine is full-time student at CUNY studying psychology.

Valentine pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail on Rikers Island. Department of Correction records describe her as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches, 153 pounds.

The Union Square attack recalls the “random” shoving incident that killed retired Upper West Side teacher, Ross Falzone in May. In that attack, a recidivist former ballet dancer, Rhamell Burke, 32, allegedly pushed Falzone down the subway stairs at Seventh Avenue and West 18th Street.

Anti-Gay Hate Crime on Lower East Side

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a hate crime assault that occurred within the confines of the 7th Precinct.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at approximately 6 p.m., in front of 68 Baruch Drive, in the Baruch Houses NYCHA complex, an unidentified individual approached a 12-year-old male victim and engaged in a verbal argument. The individual made anti-LGBTQIA+ statements and proceeded to strike the victim with a belt. The victim sustained minor injuries, while the attacker then fled.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 45 to 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips to the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.