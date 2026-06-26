Village Violence: West 4th Street Subway Assault; MacDougal Slashing

It was reported to police that on Monday, June 15, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., inside of the West 4th Street Subway Station, a 62-year-old female victim was exiting a subway car in West 4th Street subway station when she bumped into an unknown individual who started a verbal dispute.

The individual then pushed the victim to the floor and began striking her about the body with an umbrella before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The victim was transported by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in stable condition.

The NYPD is now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with the assault that occurred within the confines of the 6 Precinct/Transit District 2.

The suspect, who is of medium complexion, was last seen wearing a black dress, pink sneakers, and carrying a green bag.

Slashing Assault on MacDougal Street

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, at approximately 1:20 a.m., in front of 129 MacDougal St., near West 3rd Street, an unidentified individual approached a 35-year-old male victim and engaged in a verbal dispute.

The individual then brandished a box cutter and slashed the victim in the left knee causing a laceration. The victim then fled the location and ran into Washington Square Park while being chased by the unknown individual. The unidentified individual then fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was transported by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Cops are once again asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with the assault that occurred within the confines of the 6th Precinct.

The suspect is described as middle-aged of indeterminate ethnicity, with a medium complexion, short black curly hair, a beard and mustache.

The address 129 MacDougal St. is that of La Lanterna di Vittorio, a popular Italian cafe.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Two Teens Arrested for Shooting Third on LES

At least five whipcracks of gunfire startled bystanders near Stanton Street and Bowery on the Lower East Side on Wednesday June 25. The incident, which is still under NYPD investigation, took place within the confines of the 5th Precinct, at around 5:25 p.m.

According to reports, two teenage boys, 14 and 17, have been charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm that left a third boy, 15, wounded in the leg. Because of their age, no further information about the suspects is currently available.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals / Bellvue where he is expected to recover.