Daily News Reporter Clashes with Adams, Who Bars Him Press Briefings

In a testy exchange at Mayor Eric Adam’s weekly off topic press briefing on June 17, hizzoner said he was banning Daily News reporter Chris Somerfeldt from future press briefings because he was shouting questions out of turn.

The Daily News Union, which is part of the NewsGuild of New York, demanded that Adams “revoke this ban immediately.”

Adams normally limits each reporter to two questions per press conference. Sommerfeldt told Straus News Adams and his aides hadn’t called on me two or three months.”

On June 17, had asked earlier questions, but later in the presser when he tried to shout an additional question, Adams objected saying the City Hall reporter was “calling out of line. You must have done that in school. Stop calling out,” Adams chastised.

Adams then turned toward one of his aides and said of Somerfeldt “If he does that again, he’s not to come into our [press] conference. You’re not going to come into my off-topic and be disrespectful.”

Somerfeldt again tried to ask Adams a question about his line on the ballot in the upcoming general election.

Adams then snapped, “He did it again. Make sure security knows he’s not allowed back into this room.”

”Chris was doing his job,” the Daily News Union said in a statement released shortly after the clash. It said Adams had admonished the reporter in a “sing song manner.”

“The only person being disrespectful was you,” the union said.

It then criticized the mayor’s once a week press briefings. “Unlike previous mayor administrations, you have instructed your press staff to only allow off topic questions at one event per week.”

Adams does hold other press briefings, but the press are always told only the on-topic questions will be answered in those sessions.

”To ban a reporter from future press conferences for doing the very thing a press conference is designed to facilitate–asking a question–shows a flagrant disregard for the role of the press and for our colleagues professionalism.

”We demand that you revoke the ban immediately,” the union said.

”Our reporters have the right to ask questions, and taxpayers aren’t funding the police to keep reporters out of City Hall press conferences,” said Andrew Julien, the executive editor of the Daily News.

”No mayoral administration should ban reporters for any reason,” said Tom Allon, publisher of City & State, who had served as a unofficial aide to Adams after he won the election in 2021 and prior to his swearing in. At the time, Allon had advised the mayor-elect to avoid the problems that Bill de Blasio encountered by feuding with the press. But Allon noted in a recent prodcast that Adams and his deputy mayor and director of communications, Fabien Levy, did not heed the advice.

”This is part of a recurring problem the last three years and it has to stop,” said Allon.

”Our reporters have the right to ask questions, and taxpayers aren’t funding the police to keep reporters out of City Hall press conferences,” said Andrew Julien, the executive editor of the Daily News.