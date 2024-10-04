David Banks Now Says He Is Leaving DOE Early, Got Boot from Eric Adams

In the latest bombshell disclosure, School Chancellor David Banks, who had announced earlier that he was stepping down at the end of the year, now says he is being forced to leave the job that pays $363,000 a year on Oct. 16.

At least five top aids to Adams are gone as up to five separate federal investigations swirl and Adams himself was hit with a five count federal corruption indictment on Sept. 26. Adams has proclaimed his innocence and has defiantly resisted calls to step down while he fights the charges.

But his aids are heading to the exits.

The sudden ouster of Banks also put a new spotlight on first deputy mayor Sheen Wright. Banks and Wright were married in a ceremony on Matha’s Vineyard on Sept. 28 in a ceremony where Adams was conspicuous by his absence.

The Harlem townhouse that Banks and Wright share was raided by federal agents on Sept. 4, the same day that feds raided the Rockland County home of NYPD Commissioner Ed Caban and the home of David Banks brother Terrence Banks, who ran a consulting firm called the Pearl Alliance. Cell phones and other electronic devices were seized in all the raids. Phil Banks another brother who is in the administration ad deputy mayor of public safety also had his home raided. Caban resigned a week after the raid, saying he did not want to be a “distraction” to the NYPD.

”I was ready, willing and able to stay in my post until December 31st to conduct a responsible transition for our staff, the mayor has decided to accelerate that timeline,” Banks said in a statement released on Oct. 9. But he said “the mayor has decided to accelerate the timeline.”

It was always going to be an awkward situation. A day after Banks Sept. 25 announcement about his decision to leave at year end–which came only a day before Adams would be hit with a five count federal corruption indictment–the mayor had already promoted deputy chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, a former teacher and principal from the Bronx, to succeed Banks

”I will do everything in my power to ensure that students and teachers do not experience any changes or disruptions during this transition,” Banks said in his farewell note. “I remain deeply grateful to the children and families of New York City whom I’ve had the great privilege of serving these past 40 years.”

Reports are swirling that Governor Kathy Hochul, who actually has the power to remove the mayor, is pushing Adams to prune his staff of troubled aids, even as she has not pushed for Adams ouster.

Adams acknowledged in his weekly press avail with reporters on Oct. 1 that he had been in contact with Governor Hochul in recent days.

Among the most recent aids to resign was Tim Pearson, who had an ill-fefined role in awarding contracts. He announced on September 30 that he’d be gone by Oct. 4.

Hochul in an unrelated press conference had called Pearson’s resignation, who is facing claims of sexual harassment from some staffers, a “good first step” and said she is keeping a close eye on the embattled mayor.

“I’m just letting him know that we’re monitoring the situation,” said Hochul when the question came up at an unrelated press conference. “We expect changes. That’s not a secret. And changes are beginning,” she said.

Aside from David Banks, Ed Caban and Tim Pearson, two other top aids resigned and Sheena Wright, the newlywed spouse of David Banks, is also said to be on the way out.

Lisa Zornberg, the chief counsel of the mayor resigned suddenly on Sept. 14 reportedly because Adams resisted her recommendation that some of the aids whose homes were raided by feds in the ongoing corruption probes, should be let go including Phil Banks, the brother of David Banks, Winnie Greco, the liaison to the Asian-American community and Pearson.

The city health commissioner Ashwin Vasan also recently announced his decision to leave at year end, but it appears to be one of the few resignations of a top lieutenant that was not tied to the ongoing federal probes.