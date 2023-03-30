Defendants Charged In String Of Hell’s Kitchen Robberies, Killings

A group of defendants have been charged in connection with last year’s string of robberies and murders in Hell’s Kitchen.

Last spring, social worker Julio Ramirez, 25, was found dead in a Lower East Side taxi, as reported by the New York Times. He had been drugged by several men he met at Hell’s Kitchen bar the Ritz that night, and money had been transferred out of his bank account. The killing may be related to the death of John Umberger, 33, whose body was found days after he left a nightclub around the corner from the Ritz. $20,000 had been swiped from Umberger’s accounts after his death.

The two men’s deaths are part of a string of similar druggings and robberies between 2020 and 2022 in Hell’s Kitchen and the surrounding neighborhoods. Many of the crimes occurred in Manhattan’s gay bars and disproportionately affected the gay community, though the victims have been a mixture of straight and gay New Yorkers. The victims were drugged with a combination of substances, possibly including GHB.

The Times reports that six have been arrested in connection with the crimes. However, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said that indictments were sealed until arraignment and accordingly, it could not comment yet on the investigation.