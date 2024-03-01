Desk Dining Saves Money But Keep it Cool...Or Hot

As fear of COVID fades, many of us who worked happily at home in pajamas have put on real clothes and returned to the office. One of the perks of returning to the office, of course, includes the comradery of being able to dine with colleagues either at desks or in communal cafeterias.

Eleven years ago, the American Dietetic Society (ADS) counted 70 percent of us staying tethered to our desks at mid-day mealtime. More than one recent survey shows the number doing “desk dining” has stayed pretty much the same over the past decade despite the COVID interruption. Some managers actively encourage going out for lunch as a way to quickly recharge your batteries with a break from work; people who prefer to stay put say dining in actually makes them more productive. And as 58 percent of GenZ interviewees polled by the web site Finance Buzz noted, it’s less expensive to bring a meal from home. It’s ALSO definitely less time-consuming and less annoying than fighting the outside lunchtime crowds. Especially when it’s raining or snowing or doing something in between as it seems to do in New York these days.

Unfortunately, desk dining isn’t always healthful. The most popular choices for an American brown-bag lunch are a meat or cheese sandwich, last night’s leftovers, or a salad, sometimes with blue cheese or other dairy-based dressing. What these foods have in common is that unless kept cool, they are likely to host the growth of harmful bacteria. To prevent that, they need to be refrigerated. But the American Dietetic Society says nearly a third of the folks who tote their lunch to work don’t store their food in a fridge, the simplest reason being that the office doesn’t have one. But even if it does, it may not be set to a protective 40 degrees. In other words, that ham and cheese or meatloaf sandwich siting in a desk drawer until noon may not be safe to eat. As for office buffets or communal lunches, the popularity of salad bars has taught us to be wary of food sitting out in the open with unwashed hands reaching over the board.

Oregon State University food folks say one simple solution is to upgrade you lunch bag to an insulated container that keeps perishables cold. Prefer hot foods? No problem. The advice from the University of Delaware is another upgrade, this time a wide mouth vacuum bottle. Heat your soup or stew to boiling, pour it right into the vacuum container, close the top tight and do not open until lunch. With freshly washed hands. Most lunchers admit they forget or simply pass up washing before eating. To which the only proper response is, oh, puh-leeze. When researchers from the University of Arizona scanned various desktops, they reported to reporters 100 times more bacteria than a kitchen table and 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. So, when you’re ready to eat, make that a no-problem problem by putting your papers and pens and pencils aside and swiping the desk clean, maybe with one of your leftover COVID hand sanitizers. And wash your hands.

Now to business. First thing in the a.m., you blocked off an eating hour on your calendar and invited those you hope can join you. If you prefer to eat alone, when the clock strikes lunch, you can emphasize your private time by closing your office door–if you’re one of those fortunate enough to still have an office with a door you can close. If the desk you eat at really is just a desk in a cubicle, practice looking “un-welcoming.” When you’re done, remember your table manners. Clean up. Toss the plates, napkins, cups, and leftovers in the trash and do a final dust of the desktop.