Developer Moves to Demolish Former HRA HQ on W. 13th St.; Lux Condos Expected to Rise

The Greenwich Village building that housed the city’s Human Resources Administration until last year is set to be demolished, after the developer Legion Investment Group purchased the structure for $57.4 million earlier this month.

The developer will likely build a luxury condo building on the 5 W. 13th St. plot, which could stretch as high as 30 stories, Crain’s New York Business reported. That outlet added, however, that this was not necessarily set in stone. The building is located down the street from Union Square and The New School, and is also listed under the address of 8-12 W. 14th St.

Between the expiration of the HRA’s lease in Jan. 2023 and this month, the building was owned by Phillips International, which eventually sold its 75 percent stake to a number of LLCs last July for $31.5 million on a building that had a total valuation of $41.5 million. Legion’s recent purchase represents a hefty uptick in the plot’s property value and a windfall for the short-term owners who flipped the property. Maxim Capital made a $37.5 million loan to help finance the latest purchase by Legion.

Legion, which is headed by Victor Sigoura, boasts a portfolio that includes other luxury condos from W. 10th St. to W. 77th St. Sigoura, who previously served as an attorney for the heavyweight law firm Greenberg Traurig, openly notes that he specializes in luxury condos. His professional bio points out his involvement in redeveloping the Plaza Hotel so that it could include such condos.

Legion is also currently working on an 11-story condo development in Gramercy Park, Crain’s added.