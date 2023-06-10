Developing Sense of Community is Greatest Joy for H.S. Teacher Who Won MfA Mueller Award

New York City public school teacher Eleanor Williamson has won the Math for America MfA Mueller Award and a $20,000 prize, for ‘influencing the teaching profession in profound ways.’ Eleanor Williamson has taught science in Jamaica, Canada and New York City, and currently teaches biology at the Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction. As a member of Math for America’s Professional Learning Teams, she has collaborated with other teachers to research new pedagogies--academic programs used by other teachers and schools.

You’ve taught science at schools in Jamaica, Canada, and New York City. How has your experience teaching changed between countries?

I started my teaching career in Jamaica, in public school. In Canada I taught mostly math in private school. But one thing that’s been consistent, which is my teaching philosophy, is that I firmly believe that students must be active in their learning. I want students to realize they have power and autonomy, to be independent, to act on their curiosity. And that’s on me to create a culture and environment that fosters that curiosity.

How has teaching and living in different countries informed your pedagogy?

As someone who grew up in a country where leadership, scientists, and people in the medical profession look predominantly like me, as opposed to Canada or New York, where that’s not necessarily the case, I’ve come to see myself as a conduit between the science community and my students. I want to see more students of color being represented in the science field. And so my lessons and my activities have expanded so they can see themselves represented in the field and interact with scientists who look like them. I want my students to see this as a potential career.

You’ve been at the Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction for fourteen years. What kind of relationship do you develop with a place and a community when you teach there that long?

It’s awesome. I’ve taught so many siblings, so many cousins. I think that’s just the best. It’s one of the best things about staying at a school, teaching, sometimes, four siblings in a row. I think that what’s great about the school is that we’re small and we have a very, very diverse staff. I’m so lucky to be on a staff where so many cultures and skin-tones are being represented, and I think our students are lucky for that.

I know you’re working on your Ph.D. at CUNY Graduate Center. Do you think you’ll move more into pedagogy? Or do you always want to be in a classroom with kids?

I’ll always teach in a class. But I do see myself as transitioning to supporting teachers, science teachers. I believe that’s a great need. I think that in a way I can multiply myself, in terms of supporting other teachers, passing on knowledge and learning alongside them, as well, what works.

Tell me about your work with Math for America and the Professional Learning Teams.

Math for America has been so instrumental for my professional growth. The workshops are teacher-designed, teacher-led, with materials that we all create. It’s great to see materials that I’ve created being used in other schools. For me, the teams help not just with my professional relationships but also with the personal relationships that I’ve developed with my colleagues. And I think that’s part of the beauty of teaching. For me, teaching is all about relationships. Your relationship with the kids, your colleagues, teachers across the state, the country.

Congratulations on your $20,000 Award. Are you planning on doing anything specific with the money?

A lot of it is gonna go to support my parents. My parents are still in Jamaica, they’re aging parents. You know, normally if I wasn’t a Ph.d. student I would be doing so much more to support them. I’ve had to cut back a lot. So the timing of this is really good.