Drew Barrymore Stalker Arrested in Hamptons, Once Filed Civil Suit Against Reality Itself

Drew Barrymore was accosted by a persistent stalker during an event at the 92nd Street Y on Aug. 21, which caused a brief blip in the event as the unsettled movie star was hustled offstage. Renée Rapp, a 23 year-old actress and singer that was interviewing Barrymore, shielded her with her body during the evacuation.

She emerged to hearty cheers from the audience, a TikTok video depicting the event shows.

Washington D.C. resident Chad Michael Busto, 43, has self-identified as the man harassing her. At the UES event, he bellowed her name from the crowd and quickly got her attention, before continuing that he needed to see her “at some point while I’m in New York.” He was grabbed by security and removed from the premises. However, there was no record of an arrest by the NYPD, as it seems that Barrymore did not file a complaint.

Busto then made his way to the East End of Long Island, where he paid a visit to her Southampton home. She was not there at the time, and instead he reportedly found himself detained by the local police, which have now told outlets such as Deadline that they’ve hit him with a stalking charge.

Speaking to reporters outside the Southampton courthouse, Busto said of Barrymore: “I believe we have a connection in our past. I met her at the Hard Rock Hotel after Lollapalooza in 2007...then I’ve seen her in multiple locations. I thought we had a history.”

Asked if his ultimate objective was to harm the actress, Busto went on a bizarre tangent. “The ultimate objective of the case is actually to reduce crime in our society to absolute zero. One of the ideas that I’ve come up with is possibly having a big meeting–a national meeting or an international meeting–all human beings, two weeks a month, to see if we can reduce crime to, like, absolute zero,” he said.

At another point, he clarified that he became a Christian fifteen years ago, and is therefore purportedly “very against harm in general, like any living creature. Against people, against animals.”

Busto also said that despite a stay-away order he said was imposed on him in the courthouse, he expressed hope that he could repair relations with Barrymore. He then explained that the bruises visible on his head were from a previous disorderly conduct arrest, vaguely mentioning a “disagreement” over a tweet he claims got 22 million views.

The tweet in question could not be located by Straus News, but it appears that Busto may have multiple Twitter accounts and has also stalked actress Amber Heard.

He wrapped up his remarks to the press by mentioning a suit he filed in federal court about “a substantial amount of fraud in our society.” He further described himself as a self-employed “non-traditional attorney” that is “heavily involved in our legal system.”

Indeed, it appears that Busto filed a civil suit against quite literally “everything” in April of 2021. More specifically, he was seeking a finding of liability for George Floyd’s death, and listed the responsible parties as: “Everything, Existence, Reality, Life, The Universe, The Milky Way Galaxy, The Solar System, Planet Earth/United Nations, Interpol, America/Joe Biden + Kamala Harris, All States/Minnesota, F.B.I., Minnesota/Governor/State Troopers, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis City Hall/Mayor, Minneapolis Police Dept., Every Tax Paying Citizen in America + People who were present at the scene!”

Busto told the court that he had “infinite” resources, but also an “infinite amount of Debt + Expenses.” U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. Demarchi seemed to confirm Busto’s poverty by granting his application to file the suit in forma pauperis (meaning he would be able to waive the filing fees), before recommending the reassignment and ultimate dismissal of the complaint for having “rambling and disparate allegations [that] do not state a legally coherent theory of liability.”

Busto has also filed what seems to be a separate–and largely handwritten–lawsuit proclaiming that all 331 million people in the United States are the president, according to PACER records.

Drew Barrymore is beloved for her role in films such as McG’s “Charlie’s Angels” and Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”; she’s also had a syndicated and self-titled talk show on CBS since 2020.