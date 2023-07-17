Edward Caban Named As New Police Commissioner After Sewell’s Abrupt Exit

On Monday, July 17th, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Edward Caban would make the official transition to NYPD Commissioner. During a packed press conference outside the Bronx’s 40th Precinct in Mott Haven, cheers of “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie!” could be heard from gathered supporters. Adams made it clear why he chose such a venue before he introduced Caban to the podium, noting that as “a Bronx native, with more than 30 years of experience as one of New York’s Finest, Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time.”

Adams continued: “Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the police department, but he has policing in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD.”

Stepping up to the mic, Caban proclaimed, “I am humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe. The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement. Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things.”

Caban added that “when a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call. Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

Caban would be the first Latino commissioner in the history of the NYPD. His incoming deputy, Tania Kinsella, would be the first woman of color to serve in that role. Adams also touched on Kinsella’s background, saying that as “the youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana, her appointment today truly personifies the American Dream. In her 20 years with the NYPD, First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella has devoted herself to bringing the police and the community together, building bonds, and making our city a better, safer, and stronger place to live.”

Kinsella echoed that sentiment herself by stating that “as the daughter of two immigrants, this is the American Dream, and I want to thank Mayor Adams and Commissioner Caban for helping fulfill that dream.” In addition, Kinsella mentioned that “as a mother, I am always thinking of my children’s safety and well-being, and as the commanding officer at the 120th Precinct — in my home borough of Staten Island — I have been determined to protect all our children and families and make a difference in the place I love and call home. The Bronx made me, and Staten Island raised me.”

Caban’s popular predecessor, Keechant Sewell, made waves in the force when she abruptly resigned from her position last month after a year-and-a-half on the job. The New York Post reported that she had apparently felt stymied by top-down micromanagement from the mayor’s office, which had prevented her from exercising management over her own rank-and-file.

Caban himself was said to undercut Sewell by establishing a direct line of communication with the mayor, indicating his loyalty to the establishment. After his ascension to her old position on Monday, he made sure to issue effusive praise for her tenure: “Commissioner Sewell smashed the glass ceiling that lingered on for far too long and she did so with grace, confidence and honor.”