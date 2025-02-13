Egg Shortages Spur Surging Prices; Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Costo Limit Purchases

It was not a Super Sunday if you were trying to buy eggs at Trader’s Joes in the East Village on Feb. 9 thanks to the ongoing shortages created by the growing Avian flu epidemic.

Despite imposing a one dozen limit per customer, the shelves were stripped bare at Trader’s Joes that day. The store on E. 14th St. had a curtain that it pulled down over the empty shelves where eggs were usually displayed. The store said eggs would be restocked on Feb. 10 and that was “no yolk.”

Costco in East Harlem and Whole Foods, which has stores in Union Sq., Chelsea (450 W. 33rd St.) and the UES on East 57th St. had placed three carton limits on their customers. Fairway on the UWS had no limits, but a sign warned shoppers that “repeated outbreaks of Avian (Bird) Flu have affected the supply of eggs. As a result we have seen higher costs from our suppliers. We will continue to work with our suppliers to ensure availability.” They still had eggs in the $6.99 to $7.99 range when Straus News visited on Feb. 12.

The problem does not look like it will abate any time soon. The Consumer Price Index, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Feb. 12 showed egg prices surged 15.2 percent in January compared to a year ago, making it the largest increase in egg prices since June 2015, according to the department.

Wegman’s on Astor Place, which had pledged to hold the line on its egg prices, had plenty of eggs available and at reasonable prices when Straus News stopped by on Feb. 9. One couple that said they shopped there about twice a month, snagged a dozen eggs for $5.49. “It’s about $11 at our neighborhood grocery store,” said a young woman, proudly displaying the dozen eggs plucked from the well-stocked shelves in the underground level of the store.

A shopper named Lamar at the Morton Williams on E. 23rd St. and Second Ave said, “This store is always well stocked. Uptown they have high prices and shortages.” Further uptown, Morton Williams at First and 81st St. was well stocked when Straus News stopped by on Feb. 12, but at a high price. The eggs were priced in the $8.99 to $9.99 per dozen range.

At a D’Agostino’s on First Ave. and 23rd St. the price was $7.49, but it was only for a six pack of eggs, not the standard one dozen egg container. D’Agostino’s and its sister chain, Gristedes, both owned by Red Apple, consistently had the highest prices with a posted prices over $12/dozen at one point. That high price point came a day after the store had completely sold out its supply of eggs a week ago. But there were eggs at a slightly lower price point around $9.99 on a return visit.

The problem behind the shortages and skyrocketing prices is that if bird flu is detected in one chicken, the entire flock has to be euthanized to block the spread. About 10 percent of the egg laying chicken population has been euthanized in the United States so far, and the number of infected flocks is picking up steam. The pathogen in the latest outburst initially was confined largely to California but the it has recently spread eastward. Seven cases of bird flu were detected in the metropolitan area recently prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul on Feb. 7 to order all non-infected live poultry stores in the city, Westchester and Nassau and Suffolk Counties to sell off chickens, shut down and put their empty stores through a heavy deep cleaning. They were ordered to stay closed until at least Feb. 14. Hochul said it was being done with “an abundance of caution” and that no cases of human infection were detected anywhere in NYS.

But multiple birds have tested positive for H5N1 in New York City at parks and zoos in addition to the positive cases at live bird markets last week. The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation is testing dead birds found in public parks for the virus.

As the disease spreads, there appears to be no relief for the rest of 2025 when it comes to egg prices. The Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture noted: “Farm-level egg prices continued to experience large monthly changes as the ongoing HPAI outbreak continued to affect egg-layer flocks, with volatile effects on prices.”.

Farm-level egg prices, the most volatile category tracked by the USDA, are predicted to increase 45.2 percent in 2025, the USDA stated.

That’s likely to translate into a 20.3 percent jump in egg prices at the retail level in 2025.

If there was any good news in the latest price forecasts, it is that some food categories will actually experience price drops. While beef prices are still volatile, poultry prices are predicted to decrease 1.4 percent in 2025, the USDA research arm predicted.

Prices for farm level milk are only predicted to increase by a modest 1.3 percent in 2025, according to the USDA.

There’s a split decision when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Prices for farm-level fruits are predicted to increase by 8.6 percent in 2025 while farm-level vegetables are only predicted to increase by 1.4 percent in 2025.