Erik Bottcher Sweeps to Commanding Victory in District 3 Race over Robert Bobrick

Incumbent Democrat Erik Bottcher scored the highest tally of any city council candidateRobert Bobric running in a contested seat in Manhattan in the Nov. 7 election. He pulled in just under 90 percent of the votes in his race against anti-vaxxer candidate Robert Bobrick who ran with backing from the Republican and Medical Freedom parties.

| 08 Nov 2023 | 03:53
    Council member Erik Bottcher sings and plays guitar at a Greenwich Village party on election night, where he was joined by Jacqueline Vier and other performers celebrating his landslide win. Photo: via X @ebottcher
    Robert Bobrick ran with backing from the Republican and anti-vaxxer Medical Freedom party but pulled only 10.2 percent of the vote. Photo: Courtesy Robert Bobrick
Incumbent Erik Bottcher scored one of the most impressive wins in a contested city council race in Manhattan on Nov. 7, pulling in 89.1 percent of all votes versus his opponent Robert Bobrick who ran on the Republic party line and the anti-vaxxer Medical Freedom party line, which gave him a combined 10.2 percent of the vote.

Bottcher celebrated by playing guitar and signing at a Greenwich Village pub. His district includes parts of Greenwich Village, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen.

With 99 peent of the vote tallied in the district 3 race, Bottcher had 13,693 votes compared to Bobrick who had a combined 1,595 votes, including 1,425 on the Republican line and 170 on the anti-vaxxer Medical Freedom party line.

“Thank you, neighbors in Council District 3!,” Bottcher post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Serving as your Council Member is the honor and privilege of my lifetime. We are facing unprecedented challenges as a city, but I know we will prevail, because when we come together as New Yorkers, there is nothing we can’t accomplish.”

Bottcher, who has long been active in LBGTQ initiatives succeeded term limited City Council speaker Corey Johnson in 2022 after previously serving as a staffer. That was his first foray into elected office. He’d be eligible to run again when the latest two year term expires.

The only city council members to top Bottcher’s 89.1 percent vote tally in Manhatten were the three candidates in the borough who ran unopposed. The former Central Park Five member Yusef Salaam pulled 98.3 percent of voters in his district that includes Harlem and East Harlem; Carlina Rivera who pulled 92.8 percent on the lower East Side and portions of mid-town East and Shaun Abreu who pulled 97.3 percent from a district that includes Washington Heights and Morningside Heights.