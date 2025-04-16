FAA Grounds Helicopter Company at Center of Hudson River Crash That Killed Six People

The Federal Aviation Authority has issued an emergency order grounding New York Helicopter Charter Inc., the sightseeing company that owned the chopper that crashed into the Hudson River on April 10 killing a fmaly of five and the pilot.

The company’s director of operations, Jason Costello had voluntarily grounded the flights that killed Agustin Escobar, CEO of a division of Siemens in Spain; his wife Mercè Camprubi Montal, and their three children, Victor, Mercedes, and Agustin. The sixth victim was the 36-year-old helicopter pilot, Sean Johnson, a Navy SEAL veteran.

But sixteen minutes after Costello confirmed the voluntary shutdown on April 13, company CEO Michael Roth fired Costello. Roth told the FAA via email that he did not authorize the grounding and that Costello was no longer an employee of the company that operates out of the Skyport, a heliport in downtown Manhattan.

“The FAA is taking this action in part because after the company’s director of operations voluntarily shut down flights, he was fired,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The immediate firing of the Director of Operations raise serious safety concerns because it appears Mr. Roth retaliated against Mr. Costello for making the safety decision to cease operations during the investigation,” the FAA said in its emergency order.

The family was on a sightseeing tour to celebrate celebrate Mercè’s 40th birthday when the helicopter, a Bell 206 L-4 operated by New York Helicopter Charter, crashed shortly after takeoff according to a GoFundMe drive that has been started to help defray the funeral costs.

Joan Camprubi Montal, brother of the mom who died with her husband and three children, said he was “overwhelmed” with the support he’s received since arriving from Spain. He dropped flowers into the Hudson after the was escorted by Mayor Eric Adams aboard an NYPD boat to a spot just off the shore of Hoboken, NJ where the chopper contained his sister, her husband and the three children perished.

“I want to remember that they left together, they left without suffering, and they left with a smile on their faces and that’s important for us,” Camprubi Montal said. “As a family, we want to remind and honor their happiness and their smiles forever.”

Speaking in Spanish, he said of his sister, “We will never forget, and we will keep your smile alive every day in our lives, and I think that is the best legacy we can give you.”

”We just dropped flowers today as a symbolic gesture for the loss of life,” said Adams. “What should have been a joyful vacation turned into unimaginable tragedy,” He was joined on the excursion by the Spanish Consul General Marta de Blas Mayordomo.

”We mourn the loss of Agustin, Merce, and their three beautiful children, Victor, Mercedes, and Agustin,” Adams said. “Our hearts are broken.

”We also want to acknowledge that we dropped flowers for Sean Johnson, the pilot,” Adams said. “He was a Navy SEAL. He fought to defend this country, and we want to acknowledge him and his wife Kathryn for her loss, and our prayers are with all of the family members involved. . . .

The National Traffic Safety Board is conducting the investigation but the cause of the crash has yet to be determined. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the flight left the heliport in downtown Manhattan at 2:59 p.m. on April 10, flew up the Manhattan shore and reached the George Washington Bridge around 3:08 p.m. before heading south along the Jersey shore. Calls from 911 began pouring into first responders on both sides of the Hudson around 3:17 p.m. Witnesses said that the main rotor and the tail rotor seemed to suffer a catastropic failure and split off from the fuselage, causing the helicopter to plunge upside down into the frigid Hudson just off the city of Hoboken.

NYPD and FDNY divers reached the crash scene within minutes but none of the six people could be saved.

The crash has renewed calls from some officials to ban non emergency helicopter flights from operating in densely populate Manhattan, but Adams stopped short of advocating a ban, saying instead that measures should be taken to assure all helicopter tour operators are operating safely.

