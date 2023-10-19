FBI Report: Threats Against Jewish, Muslim and Arab Communities on the Rise

As the Israel-Hamas War escalates, the FBI said it has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities at home.

“We take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action... As always, we encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

“FBI field offices across the country are communicating not just with our law enforcement partners but also with faith-based organizations and the private sector, among others,” the FBI said in a statement Oct. 18.

In Manhattan, hate crimes do appear to be on the rise although they appear to be random and unprovoked rather than simmering threats of planed violence.

“There are no specific credible threats to New York City,” the NYPD said on X, formerly known as Twitter. But it added: “We are currently in a heightened threat environment and tensions have been rising since the assault against Israel on October 7th.”

In Manhattan, swastikas were spray painted onto the outside of the Second Ave. Deli, a well known Jewish delicatessen on the Upper East Side after the store owner Jeremy Lebewohl reportedly posted pro-Israel messages on social media.

And the NYPD said it is seeking a man who punched a 29 year old woman in the face on the number 7 train platform in Grand Central Terminal because he said, “you are Jewish.” He remains at large. The woman suffered minor injuries.

There were also confrontations at a rally by both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protestors in Washington Square Park on Oct. 17th–the day after the deadly attack that killed hundreds at the Al-Ahil Hospital in Gaza City causing a dramatic rise in tensions and protests all across the Middle East.

The NYPD took measures to keep the two groups separated in the Greenwich Village park. Pro-Palestine protestors chanted, “You bombed a hospital! You bombed a hospital!” Hamas said the blast was from an Israeli air strike. The Israeli Defense Force said it came from a misfired rocket launched by Palestinian militants inside Gaza.

The pro-Israel protestors, holding signs with pictures of the 199 reported kidnapping victims on the day of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas shouted, “bring them home!” and “terrorists! terrorists! terrorists!”

“To help keep our communities safe, we are talking with leaders of all faiths, including Jewish and Muslim leaders, sharing information, and asking them to let us know if they see anything concerning,” the FBI said Oct. 18.

“Through our Legal Attaché office in Tel Aviv, we are working with our Israeli and U.S. Embassy partners to identify all Americans who have been impacted in the region, including those who remain unaccounted for, and our victim services specialists are working closely with victims and their families here and abroad.

“Countering terrorism remains the FBI’s number one priority, and we will not tolerate violence motivated by hate and extremism,” the FBI said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the American people and pursue justice for the victims and their families.

The NYPD said it is “continuing with our citywide all out deployment and all in service training will continue to be postponed until further notice.”