Feds Indict Adams on Five Counts Including Bribery and Accepting Lux Trips from Turkish Nationals

Eric Adams became the first sitting mayor in city history to be criminally indicted on September 26 when a federal indictment was unsealed accusing him of five counts of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and solicitation of illegal foreign campaign donations that stretched back a decade.

Among the claims is that he used “straw donors” to set up donations that enabled him to illegally obtain more than $10 million in matching public funds in his 2021 mayoral campaign. It also charged that unnamed Turkish nationals set up “many straw donors” and supplied Adams and companions with free or discounted airfare to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey itself, traveling on Turkish Airlines, which is partially owned by the Turkish government.

While in Turkey, the indictment charges that Adams and a companion received free rooms at opulent hotels, free meals at high-end restaurants, and free luxurious entertainment while in Turkey. In one claim, Adams and a companion stayed in the St. Regis Istanbul for two nights and paid $600, for what normally would have cost $7,000. The indictment says he failed to disclose some of his many trips to Turkey and a trip to Nepal, India on financial disclosure forms.

Among the charges, a “scheduler” for his Brooklyn borough president’s office performed personal tasks such as collecting rent on an apartment building Adams owned in Brooklyn.

“In 2014, Eric Adams, the defendant, became Brooklyn borough president. Thereafter, for nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him,” the 57-page indictment charges.

But in a press conference outside Gracie Mansion on Sept. 26, Adams reportedly said. “It’s an unfortunate day and a painful day. But inside of all of that will finally reveal why for ten months I will have gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself.”

Earlier he had insisted that he became a target because he was defending New Yorkers, which was seemingly a reference to his criticism of the Biden Administration for the federal government’s lack of help in offsetting the $5 billion the city incurred taking care of 220,000 asylum seeking migrants who arrived in the city over the past two years.

But the indictment says the illicit behavior began long before the migrant crisis began two years ago.

“By 2018, Adams, who had by then made known his plans to run for Mayor of New York City-not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals. As Adams’ prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021, it became clear that Adams would become New York City’s mayor. Adams agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received.”

It continued unabated, the indictment charges.

“Throughout the 2021 campaign,” the indictment claims Adams “solicited and knowingly accepted straw donations, including from foreign sources, while continuing to secretly accept free and heavily discounted travel benefits from the Turkish Official, the Promoter, and the Airline Manager.

The indictment also details deep and ongoing illegal behavior involving Turkish nationals.

In one section, the indictment says Adams would leave up to $10,000 in an envelope and tell his “scheduler” to send the money to the Turkish Airline to pay for plane tickets. But the airline never received such money because it said the trips were complimentary.

The indictment said he made frequent use of “straw donors” arranged with Turkish nationals to funnel funds to his campaign through third parties. The ongoing effort was used to funnel over $10 million in matching public funds for the campaign from the city, which matches small-dollar contributions from individual residents with public funds on an 8-to-1 basis. “Adams and those working at his direction falsely certified compliance with applicable campaign finance regulations,” the indictment charges.

The indictment also charges that in September 2021, the Turkish official said it was time to “repay his debt” by pressuring the FDNY Commissioner to speed up inspections so that the Turkish government could get building permits for a 36 story skyscraper it was building on United Nations Plaza before the arrival of the Turkish president on a trip to New York. The skyscraper, which was claimed to have a number of deficienes, did open after Adams intervened, the indictment charges.

As news of the pending indictment began swirling on Sept. 26 following a story that first broke in the New York Times, some sources speculated that up to five other people could be indicted with him, although that did not happen. The New York Post reported that two of the five would include Winnie Greco, the current director of Asia Affairs and Brianna Suggs, a chief fundraiser of the 2021 election campaign. As a 21-year-old chief fundraiser for the campaign, Suggs had helped him rake in a total of $18 million in campaign contributions. But at least in the initial indictment, no other parties besides Adams were named.

There are clear references to an unnamed “Adams staffer” who served as a “liaison to the Asian American community” but no criminal charges are mentioned.

And Suggs, also unnamed and uncharged with any crime, clearly played a role in the evolving federal probes which first came to light after her home had been searched in November 2023. When that news broke, Adams cut short a trip to Washington D.C., where he was about to lobby with other big city mayors for more federal funds to handle the growing migrant crisis. He instead returned immediately to the city.

A few days later, federal agents confiscated Adams own cell phone and ipad.

The indictment also details deep and long term illegal dealings with Turkish nationals, identified only as Businessman-1, Businessman-2, Businessman-3, Businessman-4 and Businessman-5, that involved trips to numerous countries and stays at luxury resorts.

Adams has said he will continue to do his job and has no intention of resigning.

If he were to resign, Public Advocate Jumaane Willliams, would take over and the city council would set a new election to take place within 60 days to finish out the unfilled term.

Even before the indictments, Adams was going to face potential challenges in the mayoral democratic primary. The left leaning City comptroller Brad Lander, said he was not going to stand for reelection in his current job and would instead face off against Adams in the June primary. Former comptroller Scott Stringer has indicated he wants to run as well. His 2021 bid to become mayor was derailed when a former girlfriend and campaign volunteer accused him of sexual harassment, claims which Stringer has denied. Zellnor Myrie, a Brooklyn state senator is also in the hunt along with a Queens state senator Jessica Ramos. And even former governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace, is rumored to mulling a run for mayor.