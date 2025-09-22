Feds Seek to Seize UES Condo from Chinese Whiz after Indictment for Massive Fraud

Jian Wu, 34, a former senior vice president at the SoHo-based hedge fund giant Two Sigma, is facing a slew of charges, both criminal and civil, following investigations by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), respectively.

Both charging announcements were made on Thursday, Sept. 11, and cover the same alleged crimes. The SDNY headline read “Quant at Investment Management Firm Charged with Securities and Wire Fraud,” compared with the SEC’s “Quantitative Model Developer Charged with Defrauding Registered Investment Advisers.”

It’s widely believed Wu’s downfall began with his own recklessness, when in January 2023 an anonymous poster on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media site, boasted about the money he was making as a quant. Included was a bar chart: $385,000 in 2018, jumping to $4.2 million in 2020, and skyrocketing to $23.5 million in 2022.This last figure was so eye-popping, the post went viral, with the smart money figuring the poster was probably from Two Sigma—which suspended Wu in August 2023.

Subsequently, Two Sigma admitted that Wu’s manipulations of trading algorithm parameters had made $450 million in unintended gains—including funds that employees invest in—and losses of $170 million for other clients.

Those investors were subsequently made whole, and Two Sigma agreed to pay the SEC $90 million in penalties. In October 2023, the Two Sigma trading scandal became public, first in Bloomberg, in which an unnamed “employee” was fingered, then the Wall Street Journal, which, citing company sources, named Wu.

In the SDNY criminal case, Wu, who began working at Two Sigma in 2018, faces prison and asset forfeiture, including his multimillion-dollar apartment in the Kent Building at 200 E. 95th St., at Third Avenue. In the SEC’s civil case, Wu faces financial penalties and banishment from the securities industry.

Wu is presently a fugitive, but before speculating on his whereabouts, some readers might ask, What’s a “quant”?

One of the country’s leading computer science schools, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, offers “A Quantitative Finance Analyst or simply ‘Quant’ uses and analyzes large data sets through the use of novel or applied mathematical models to analyze financial markets and securities (stocks, bonds, derivatives, etc.).”

The description continues: “These models comprise mathematical formulas by way of stochastic calculus, computer algorithms. . . .”

Founded in the 1940s in Japan, stochastic calculus uses advanced math to study probability and is especially valuable in quantitative finance.

Its founder, Kiyosi Itô spent much of his post-war career outside Japan, including six years (1969-75) at Cornell University, where in the mid-2010s, a Chinese graduate student named Jian Wu entered Cornell’s School of Operations Research and Information Engineering.

Published in August 2017, Wu’s Cornell PhD dissertation included a biographical sketch: “Born in Hefei, Anhui province in China, a beautiful city in the middle of China. Before his college, he spent most of his time at his hometown. From age 16, he began his wonderful college life at Tsinghua, where he received a B. Engineer in Automation. During his stay in Tsinghua, he obtained a foundation in math and computer science, which provides many building blocks for the work in this dissertation.”

Wu’s dissertation was dedicated to his wife, Linran Wang, who was also a Chinese graduate student at Cornell.

With his career, and more, now in jeopardy, Wu hired white-collar-crime law firm Clark, Smith, Villazor LLP, which in December filed suit against Two Sigma for making defamatory statements against Wu to the press.

“Petitioner [Wu] is an extraordinarily talented individual who performed for Two Sigma at an exceptionally high level,” begins one section of the filing.

“He was compensated accordingly. . . . Two Sigma’s defamatory statements have significantly damaged Petitioner’s professional reputation, potentially rendering him unemployable in the hedge fund industry.

With this lawsuit disposed in 2024, Wu went from unemployable to unfindable.

Queries to Clark, Smith, Villazor and the SDNY about Wu’s cases went unanswered. The SEC politely declined to comment.