Finance Executive Indicted For Allegedly Raping 14 Year-Old Girl At Various NYC Hotels

Michael Olson, 54, was a classic under-the-radar financial executive before this week, one of hordes of men with disposable income his age working for real estate investment firm. However, in a indictment announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg this week, a much more disturbing narrative emerged about Olson: he’s charged with being a predatory pedophile for allegedly repeatedly raping a 14 year-old girl at multiple Manhattan hotels, after grooming her on Instagram with promises of money. The DA suspects that there are other victims of his behavior, and is actively investigating.

Olson first made contact with the unnamed girl after seeing her post on the social media website about clothing being too expensive. He responded to the girl by sending her a gift card and paying her to spend time with him, according to the DA’s office. For six months, Olson gave the child $700 a month to “engage in sexual conduct in hotel rooms in Queens and Manhattan.” He also paid for her to fly out to Miami, L.A., and Los Vegas by listing her last name on the airfare as his–thereby posing as the child’s father.

“This indictment charges that the defendant used drugs and money to engage in targeted and repeated sexual abuse of a child,” said D.A. Bragg. He added that “my office is actively investigating these allegations and the potential that the defendant’s criminal conduct reaches much farther than the charges contained in today’s indictment. Our Special Victims Division is fully equipped to support young survivors, with dedicated prosecutors and investigators working alongside specially trained social workers. Please call us at 212-335-3400.”

Olson was arrested on May 26th, 2023, after the girl overdosed on drugs and was rushed to a hospital from a Midtown Manhattan hotel the two were staying at. EMS technicians arrived to discover ketamine, cocaine, and Xanax in plain sight. Fortunately, the girl survived–and Olson was taken into custody at the hospital.

According to the D.A.’s office, Assistant D.A. John Fuller is leading the prosecution of Olsen. He will be working under the supervision of Assistant D.A.’s Courtney Razner (Deputy Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit) and Jonathon Junig (Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit), and Executive Assistant D.A. Justin McNabney (Chief of the Special Victims Division).

At Olson’s arraignment at the New York State Supreme Court, Fuller revealed an unsettling observation that portends added charges: “A search of an iPad that the defendant had with him that day revealed numerous other victims. There were hundreds of screenshots of various Instagram accounts of young, Asian teenage girls that the defendant messaged.” Fuller noted that Olson seemed to target children that expressed thoughts of self-harm.

As per the D.A., Olson is facing “multiple counts of Rape in the Second Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, Aggravated Patronizing of a Minor for Prostitution in the Second Degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance to a Child, and related charges.”

In a statement to Our Town, a spokesperson for Dwight Mortgage Trust said that “ y esterday we became aware of the serious criminal allegations against one of our employees, Michael Olson, and immediately after learning about these allegations, he was terminated. The allegations are horrific and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will cooperate fully with any request by law enforcement regarding Mr. Olson.”

Jeffrey Lichtman, a defense attorney representing Olson, had not returned an email seeking comment as of presstime.