Fire Death Toll Rises to 106 across city in ‘23 includes 20 in Manhattan; e-bikes blamed for 8 deaths in borough

The number of fire deaths in Manhattan last year jumped to 20 more compared to 17 a year earlier The number of fire deaths across the citywide surged past 100, claiming 106 victims, the first time in nearly 20 years that the city has reached that grim toll.

In 2022 there were 97 fire related deaths across the five boroughs The last time the fire fatality death toll exceeded 100 was in 2004 when there were also 106 fire death.

The grim toll in 2023 included 18 across the city attributed to explosive fires started by lithium batteries used to power e-bikes.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh has called the rise in fires from defective lithium batteries a “crisis” and is urging tougher national standards to go with those being pushed on the state and local level.

As recently as 2017, the fire fatalities had sunk to a low of 47 deaths.

The fire death toll is now 60 percent higher than it was in the pre-COVID death toll in 2019, when 66 died in fires. That was before e-bike became a primary source of making deliveries across the city.

The head of the fire fighters union, Andrew Ansbro has said staffing levels need to be increased to account for the growing danger. “Can you imagine the outcry if the murder rate was up 60 percent,” he asked.

Mayor Eric Adams blamed the growing problem on lithium batteries at a recent media avail but said there were no plans to increase the size of the FDNY.

There are currently 8,145 uniformed firefighters on the job. Ansbro said the budgeted headcount is 8,465.

Some of that shortfall may be made up when the current class of about 300 probationary firefighters graduate from the Fire Academy on Randalls island sometime in March.

But there is still likely to be a shortfall. “The current class of probies would not bring us to headcount,” said FDNY spokesperson Jim Long. “Factoring in retirements, promotions, we will still be under head count.”

Adams recently added back about 20 positions at engine companies including at fire houses in the East Village, mid-town East and in Harlem as he rolled back selective budget cuts at NYPD, FDNY and Parks and Sanitation.

Ansbro points out that at one time all engine companies in the city had five men assigned to it. Budget cuts over the years began whittling down the number.

The engines each carry 500 gallons of water and its firefighters serve as the point people who are the first to enter burning buildings. “When firefighters are safer, people are safer,” said Ansbro.

”Eighteen of the fire related death in NYC last year were from e-bike fires,” said Ansbro. “The city needs to restore staffing to five firefighters in more engine companies. Twenty out of 193 isn’t enough.”