Fire in Building Housing Straus Media Manhattan Offices

Reporters at Straus Media were told they had to shelter in place on the morning of Oct. 6 after smoke from a fire in an adjoining beauty salon filled the balcony of the building at 505 Eighth Ave. with white smoke.

Late arriving reporters had to temporarily set up shop in a nearby McDonald’s. Elevators were temporarily disabled as a precaution.

Firefighters responding to the scene had to use a buzz saw to cut through the pull down metal grate of the beauty salon, which was closed at the time.

The owner of the shop appeared on the scene just as firefighters were ready to break through the glass door to get inside the shop.

The source of the blaze appeared to be electrical in nature and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported. Straus News reporters were able to return to work around noon and finish work on that week’s print editions which shipped to the printer on Oct. 9 for publication on Oct. 12

The beauty salon was able to reopen by Oct. 9. The FDNY had not returned calls seeking further info as of presstime.