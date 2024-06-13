Firefighter Who Helmed Midtown East Rope Rescue Wins Another Medal

City Hall came alive with the sights and sounds of celebration on Wednesday June 5, as thousands of firefighters and their families descended on Park Row for the annual FDNY Medal ceremony. The event honors firefighters who for exceptional acts of bravery, while also boosting the sense of communal mission that is one hallmark of FDNY.

With many of the firemen in present in their dress uniforms, the event was immediately striking. Likewise, the steady arrival of cars dropping attendees off on Park Row; the sights and sounds of children playing on the lawns beside City Hall; and the various firemen and their families eating and drinking underneath tents before the ceremony proper.

Among this year’s Manhattan-based awardees, Artur Podgorski of FDNY Ladder 108, won another prestigious medal for his role in a daring rope rescue that saved three Midtown East residents. The Dr. Harry M. Archer Medal, which is named after a former chief surgeon of the FDNY, is only bestowed every three years. Podgorski was also honored for his actions during a November 5, 2022, blaze at last summer’s ceremony.

The fire, which occurred on the 20th floor of a high-rise building at 429 E. 52nd Street, broke out due to a faulty lithium-ion battery in an e-bike.

Upon arriving, Ladder 16–which Podgorski was detailed to at the time–saw some residents hanging out of one of the apartment’s windows, with the other one blocked by a child safety guard. The elevator was broken, and firefighters had to take the stairs. They were going to attempt a life-saving rope rescue, or LSR, from the 21st floor.

Belvon Koranteng, another Ladder 16 firefighter, was initially lowered down to the 20th floor apartment. Podgorski helped with this process. Koranteng reported back that a woman had become “entangled” in the child guard, and that he would need additional help to extricate her. It was decided that Podgorski would be lowered down. He threw on his bunker coat and grabbed his Halligan tool, which would ideally help him pry the woman loose from the child guard.

With some help from Koranteng, he managed to do so. She was then able to receive medical treatment after being lowered to the 19th floor. Throughout the difficult extraction, Podgorski had to readjust his position multiple times, the FDNY notes. Furthermore, his rope was not “tied off to a substantial object,” meaning that he operated with a heightened chance of plummeting to his death. This was, the FDNY said, an act of “extreme bravery.”

When Podgorski and the other awardees received their medals, it marked the continuation of a tradition that stretches back to 1869. FDNY brass, including Commissioner Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens, speechified before the hearty crowd.

”Each day, our members confront unpredictable challenges that would make most hesitate. Yet, the men and women of the FDNY remain unwavering to their dedication to saving lives. On behalf of a grateful city, thank you for always answering the call,” Kavanagh said.

“Today, we honor those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, approaching perilous, unpredictable situations with bravery and skill,” Hodgens added.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the ceremony as well, providing his definition of a hero: “Someone that is willing to run towards danger and not away from that. Although you do it in your career, you continue to do it over and over again.”

Then the medalists were gradually called onstage, where they posed with their framed awards in the sun’s glare.