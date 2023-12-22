Former NYPD Officer Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A former NYPD officer was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 24 months of supervised release for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol Building by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Sara Carpenter, 54, was found guilty by a Washington D.C. federal jury of felony charges, civil disorder, and obstruction of official proceedings back on March 9.

She was also convicted of misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restrict building or grounds, disorder and disruptive conduct in restricted building and several other charges.

According to prosecutors, Carpenter resides in Richmond Hill in Queens and was once an NYPD officer was among the rioters who gathered at the west wing of the Capitol building and made her way up the inaugural stage. Carpenter moved a bike rack that was marked “AREA CLOSED” and marched up the steps to the doors of the Capitol.

Prosecutors at her trail said she had refused direct orders from police to leave the building telling police, “no.” and “this is my house” as they attempted to push her back from the building.

She was said to have swatted a police officer with her tambourine and raised it over her head in triumph, believing the rioters had succeeding in stopping the certification. “The breach was made, and it needs to calm down now,” she said. Congress needs to come out. They need to certify Trump as president and this is our house.”

The FBI arrested her in Jamaica, NY on March 23, 2021.

In court filings, her lawyers had said, that Carpenter, the eldest of five children who grew up in Richmond Hill “has long struggled with mental health issues.”

She was a student at Marymount Manhattan College and joined NYPD in 2000. Her lawyers had sought to have her sentenced to two years probation. Prosecutors had sought a 66 month prison sentence and two years of supervised release.

The FBI said in the 35 months since Jan. 6 2021, more than 1,230 individual have been charged in nearly all 50 states adding that investigations are still ongoing