Four Dead on UWS in Murder/Suicide That Includes Mom and Two Little Boys

Even seasoned cops were rattled by the grisly murder scene that greeted them on the fourth floor of 328 West 86th St. Monday, Aug. 28th where four people were found dead, including a mother, a father and two little boys age one and two years old.

“This one is going to stay with me,” said one officer after leaving the scene that is being investigated as a murder suicide with the father being the one believed to have committed the unthinkable crime of killing his fiance and their two young children and then taking his own life.

Sources said the deceased included a 41 year old Edison Lopez,his fiance, 40 year old Aleksandra “Ola” Witek, and two little boys were Luicen, who was not quite three years old and Calvin, who was one. The adults were said to have had their throats slit, and the two little boys had multiple stab wounds to the torso, sources said.

Edison Lopez was said to be the superintendent of the building and had grown up in the building and taken over the super’s job from his own father, according to reports but had recently unveiled plans to move to a new job in Westchester to give the family more room to grow. But during a press conference on Tuesday, police said it is possible the apartment that he was scheduled to move into in Westchester would not be ready by the time he was going to be forced to leave his W. 86th St. apartment on Sept. 1.

Lopez was discovered in his bed with a knife by his side. His fiance was discovered in a hallway. Relatives were said to have checked on the family Monday and called 911 when they looked through a peep hole and saw Alexandra lying on the floor.

Firefighters helped police gain access to the apartment because the door had been bolted shut from within. EMTs were summoned and pronounced all four dead at the scene.

“On August 28th, 2023 worried family of Aleksandra “Ola” Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3), urged authorities to check on their wellbeing after she had stopped responding to calls and messages and didn’t show up for commitments with her family,” the Go Fund Me page set up for the surviving members of the Witek family wrote.

The surviving members of the Witek family include Aleksandra’s mother, Grazyna and a brother, Lukas.

“Ola was an incredibly loving and devoted stay-at-home mom to her two young sons. Being a NYC school teacher, she instilled her knowledge and teachings on the growth of her boys who had blossoming imaginations and whose curiosity and sweetness to family and friends alike captured everyone’s hearts,” said the Go Fund Me page which had raised over $19,000 by Tuesday. “A proud Polish mom, Ola shared her culture and language and made the lives of her boys bright and full. Her boys loved playing with their toys, story time with mom, and were two delightful babies to all that loved them. She was an adored friend, beloved sister to her brother Lukas, and cherished daughter of Grazyna.

”it’s just so horrific,” said Sheiline McGraw, who told Straus News she lives on the block but did not know the victims. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and to the neighbors,” she said.

Another neighbor named Fatima who said she lived in the neighborhood since the late 90s said nothing like that had ever happened on that block. “The children, it’s just the cruelty...” and her voice trailed off.

“Lukas and Grazyna are now the only two remaining members of their immediate family, who are tasked with the unthinkable,” said the GoFundMe page. “In addition to funeral, burial, and legal costs, Lukas and Grazyna will be faced with additional, miscellaneous costs associated with this tragic incident. Our efforts are to collectively alleviate them from this financial burden.”