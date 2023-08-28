Four Dead on UWS in Suspected Murder/Suicide That Includes Two Little Boys 1 and 3 Years Old

Even seasoned cops were rattled by the grisly murder scene that greeted them on the fourth floor of 328 West 86th St. Monday, Aug. 28th where four people were found dead, including a mother, a father and two little boys age one and three years old.

“This one is going to stay with me,” said one officer after leaving the scene that is being investigated as a murder suicide.

The victims were identified as a 41 year old male, a 40 year old woman, who are believed to be the mother and father of the two little boys. The adults were said to have had their throats slit, and the two little boys had multiple stab wounds to the torso, sources said.

The male that residents said was named Edison, was also the superintendent of the building and had grown up in the building and taken over the super’s job from his father.

He was discovered in his bed with a knife by his side and is suspected as the killer. His wife was discovered in a hallway. The wife’s father and another relative were said to have checked on the family Monday and called 911 when they saw blood inside the door.

Firefighters helped police gain access to the apartment. EMTs were summoned and pronounced all four dead at the scene.

Police said they got the call around 3 pm Monday but were not sure when the mass slaying actually occurred. Relatives told police they had not heard from the family since Sunday.

”it’s just so horrific,” said a neighbor, Sheiline McGraw, who lives on the block but did not know the victims. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and to the neighbors,” she said.

Another neighbor named Fatima who said she lived in the neighborhood since the late 90s said nothing like that had ever happened in that block. “The children, it’s just the cruelty...” and her voice trailed off.

Police had not released the names of the victims as of Monday night.